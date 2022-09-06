4 WWE Superstars who could dethrone Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair has been the WWE RAW Women's champion for more than 150 days. Since defeating Becky Lynch for the title at WrestleMania 38, the EST has been one of the pillars of Monday Night RAW. Battling the likes of Asuka, Carmella, and Sonya Deville all the way to her successful defense against Lynch at Summerslam, Belair has consistently been excellent.

The EST of WWE is a dominant champion and has only been pinned once in 2022, so she may not be dethroned for a long time. However, a number of stars in the women's division pose a threat to her reign.

Let's take a look at four of these superstars who could be the next RAW Women's champion at Belair's expense.

#4: Alexa Bliss recently announced her desire to win the RAW Women's Championship

Before Bianca Belair faced off against Becky Lynch at WWE Summerslam 2022, Alexa Bliss proclaimed herself next in line to challenge the victor. These plans were not pursued as Damage Control's debut turned the division on its head. Bliss and Belair instead teamed up with Asuka against the newly-formed trio at Clash At The Castle in a losing effort.

The Goddess and EST are currently on different paths as tag team and singles competitors respectively. However, being on the same brand and both having accomplished championship resumes, they'll most probably meet in the future. If the stars align for Little Miss Bliss, she could be a four-time WWE RAW Women's champion.

#3: Bayley

The Role Model is next in line to challenge Bianca Belair

Since Bayley returned to WWE, she has been involved with Bianca Belair in some shape or form. The Role Model's faction defeated Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss at Clash At The Castle, having Bayley pinned the champion. The post-Clash episode of RAW teased a feud between the duo, who will most likely lock horns at the upcoming Extreme Rules event.

There is no shortage of history between them as well, since they were embroiled in a heated feud and scheduled for an "I Quit" match before Bayley's long-term injury in 2021. The longest-reigning SmackDown Women's champion is riding a huge wave of momentum since returning at SummerSlam. Hence, it would be foolish to rule out her chances of winning.

#2: Ronda Rousey

A dream match waiting to happen

Ronda Rousey is in a peculiar position in WWE right now. The Rowdy One is arguably the biggest heel in the women's division, but is essentially locked out of the women's title scene on SmackDown. Having lost twice in a row to current champion Liv Morgan, Rousey will need at least a few months to work her way back into contention for the title.

However, should she switch brands, The Baddest Woman On The Planet would be an immediate fit for the RAW Women's Championship scene. For one, she has never faced Bianca Belair, so it would be a dream match. If this were to happen, Rousey would have a very good chance of overcoming the EST of WWE.

#1: Rhea Ripley can continue her epic WWE story with Bianca Belair by dethroning the EST

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair share a long history in WWE, dating back to their NXT days. The duo have been fierce rivals and formidable teammates, from Takeovers to Survivor Series to War Games. They were slated to write the latest chapter in their story at Money In The Bank 2022 before an injury sidelined Ripley.

The Eradicator has been away from the women's division since her stint with the Judgment Day, tussling it out with the likes of AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio. She is bound to be reintroduced to the women's title scene as soon as the faction gains proper momentum. With the right timing, Ripley vs. Belair could easily be a WrestleMania feud, ending with The Eradicator dethroning her long-time frenemy.

