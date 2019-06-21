4 WWE Superstars everyone loves but haven't had the right booking

Mathaeus Abuwa FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 13.00K // 21 Jun 2019, 16:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Which WWE wrestlers do you love?

I don’t think there’s a more subjective sport in the world than professional wrestling. Wrestlers can be labeled as the greatest thing on the planet one day and then branded as an average commodity a week later. Wrestling fans have no filter and that’s what makes the industry so exciting and unpredictable because you never know which wrestler might receive the backing of the fans on any given night.

Some wrestlers just naturally strike a positive chord with the audience. A positive chord that cements their position in the industry as a main event player in the company. However, a good crowd reaction doesn't always get the attention of WWE officials. On several occasions, wrestlers have gotten themselves over, to only then be buried by creative's booking. The wrestlers on this list are beloved by millions, and rightly so, but let's evaluate whether their booking has been good enough.

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not represent views of Sportskeeda

#4 Rusev

Rusev hasn't been seen on TV since Super ShowDown

On social media, there isn't a more likable guy on the roster than Rusev. The Bulgarian regularly makes light of current WWE storylines, giving us entertaining commentary that can’t be provided on air. In addition to his loveable personality, Rusev has on more than several occasions shown his worth in the ring. With a mixed martial arts and wrestling background, the Bulgarian has paid his dues as a competitor and could be considered a seasoned veteran in the business.

So where did it all go wrong for a man so equipped for wrestling glory? Despite being involved in high-profile feuds with John Cena and Roman Reigns, he was always seen to be playing second-fiddle to make the babyfaces look stronger. After he was ‘buried’ in those feuds, Rusev’s career hung in the mid-card until the Rusev Day chant was born.

It’s well known that the WWE has never reacted too kindly to superstars who get themselves over, just ask Damien Sandow. At that moment, Rusev became the most popular star in the company, so the company gave him one title shot and that was it. Instead of capitalizing on the momentum, they presented him as a comedy act instead of a legitimate main event talent.

The 33-year-old himself has taken to social media and podcasts to vent his frustrations about his current position in WWE. Now it’s reported that Rusev has been missing from TV because he asked for time off. Perhaps the Bulgarian Brute is reconsidering his wrestling career in light of his sub-par booking? We’ll see.

1 / 4 NEXT