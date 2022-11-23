4 WWE Superstars that should be handed a match at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

After Vince McMahon shocked the WWE Universe by announcing his retirement in July 2022. WWE has produced four main roster Premium Live Events since with Survivor Series: WarGames marking the fifth under Triple H's regime.

Certain wrestlers have found themselves left off their match cards owing to slow-burn builds and no room for throwaway matches. While this is a welcome change, guys like Seth Rollins and GUNTHER deserve to be regularly featured as they are currently champions.

Since returning to the company at Extreme Rules 2022, Bray Wyatt was left off Crown Jewel but has finally found an opponent in LA Knight.

Being the last major show of the year, let's look at five superstars on this list that need to be booked for a match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

#4. Matt Riddle needs a match at WWE Survivor Series

Matt Riddle and Elias teamed up to defeat The Alpha Academy on RAW

Riddle was last seen on a Premium Live Event in the main event of Extreme Rules, defeating Seth Rollins in a Fight Pit match.

It's hard to fathom how a superstar can go from a match like that to not being featured in some capacity in the following two consecutive events.

Since Extreme Rules, Riddle fought Seth Rollins in a losing effort for the latter's United States Title on the October 17, 2022, episode of RAW, and that was that.

Elias returned to television on the same night and got involved in the aforementioned United States Championship match, which indirectly cost Riddle. Despite that, the two have formed an alliance to take on a common enemy in The Alpha Academy over the next several weeks.

A rematch wouldn't be the worst idea in the world between the two teams and could work as a relief, fun intermediate match between the big matches.

#3. Bray Wyatt's in-ring return

Wyatt made his presence felt at Crown Jewel earlier this month in a promo segment but hasn't wrestled a match since his return on October 8, 2022.

LA Knight seems like the perfect foil for Wyatt for a return storyline, and while the story is still in its initial stages, a match between the two would be a fitting addition to the match card this Saturday.

It's logical from a storyline standpoint, and advertising Wyatt's in-ring return, which is long overdue, adds intrigue to a card that already has appeal with all the announced matches.

#2 and #1. GUNTHER/Braun Strowman for the Intercontinental Championship

WWE appears to be setting up GUNTHER vs. Braun Strowman.

GUNTHER was last seen on Premium Live Event at Extreme Rules 2022, when Imperium fought in a losing effort to The Brawling Brutes in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match.

On the other hand, Braun Strowman returned to the company in September and competed in his first Premium Live Event since his release in July 2021 at Crown Jewel earlier this month. Monsters Among All Monsters defeated Omos at the Saudi Arabia event.

With the SmackDown World Cup Tournament, semi-final matches are set to take place this Friday on the blue brand. The finals could happen in the pre-show, with the winner facing the Intercontinental Champion on the main show. WWE is no stranger to this kind of booking.

GUNTHER vs. Braun Strowman is a big match worthy of the Survivor Series stage.

Can you think of any other wrestlers that should be booked for Survivor Series: WarGames? Let us know in the comments section below.

