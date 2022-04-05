4 WWE Superstars who appeared to have suffered injuries at WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania 38 saw the first-ever Undisputed WWE Universal Champion crowned as well as several other titles changing hands.

It was a night that will never be forgotten for many of the stars who were part of the show, but for others, it will be a night worth forgetting after some suffered injuries.

Considering there were 16 matches over the last two nights, the odds of injuries happening were quite high and the company was lucky that only four superstars walked out with issues.

The following list looks at just four WWE Superstars who suffered injuries at WrestleMania 38.

#4. AJ Styles walked into the tunnel ahead of his entrance at WrestleMania

WrestlingINC.com @WrestlingInc



#wrestlemania #AJStyles



@NYCDemonD1va I’m pretty sure this is when AJ Styles got that cut on his head. Making his way out 🤕 I’m pretty sure this is when AJ Styles got that cut on his head. Making his way out 🤕#wrestlemania #AJStyles 📹 @NYCDemonD1va https://t.co/F9xvuGsH5f

AJ Styles wrestled Edge in what was the longest match of last night's show, but the former world champion came up short when Damian Priest provided the distraction to allow Edge to deliver a spear.

Styles didn't appear to be in the best of moods ahead of his match and made his way to the ring with blood dripping down his face. It was later revealed that The Phenomenal One had walked into the side of the entrance tunnel en route to the ring and cut his face.

Pat McAfee later revealed that Styles was annoyed with this botch because this wasn't the first time it happened. Styles had suffered the same fate in rehearsals and was told to enter through the middle of the entrance to avoid a repeat, but evidently forgot.

#3. Bianca Belair showed off the effects of a Becky Lynch botch on Instagram

Bianca Belair walked out of WrestleMania as the new RAW Women's Champion but it appears that her win came at a price. Becky Lynch looked to deliver a Senton from the top rope towards the end of the match but it appeared that Belair was in the wrong place at the wrong time. The EST took the entire heel of Lynch's shoe to the face.

Belair was able to withstand the pain and finish the match, before taking to Instagram a few hours later to show off her bruised face and the fact that she could hardly open her left eye following the bout.

#2. Rick Boogs will need surgery following his knee injury at WrestleMania Saturday

Perhaps the biggest injury to happen at WrestleMania was Rick Boogs when his knee buckled in the first match of the show. Boogs was teaming with Shinsuke Nakamura against The Usos when he looked to pick up the two brothers but his knee gave way.

Nakamura was able to finish the match on his own and Boogs was then helped to the back by ringside medics. The star later took to Instagram where he revealed that he had ripped the tendon completely off the bone and suffered a torn quad patella. Boogs will require surgery and it remains unknown when he will be able to make a return.

#1. Roman Reigns could have suffered a shoulder injury after being locked in The Kimura

UnrealEntGaming @TooRealUnreal The Roman Reigns shoulder injury last night was legit. Curious to see what happens moving forward but there was a reason the main event felt off towards the end. Now we know/see why. Lets see what they do next. Roman Reigns Vs Brock Lesnar could've been much more than what it was The Roman Reigns shoulder injury last night was legit. Curious to see what happens moving forward but there was a reason the main event felt off towards the end. Now we know/see why. Lets see what they do next. Roman Reigns Vs Brock Lesnar could've been much more than what it was https://t.co/qCIByFGSas

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 38 after he was able to deliver four spears to The Beast. Reigns was locked in The Kimura prior and it appears that it might've done some lasting damage.

Fans have shared images online where it appears as though Reigns has suffered a shoulder injury but there has been no official update from WWE as of yet. The company could wait until RAW tonight to reveal any worthwhile information. It will be interesting to see what their plan B is should Reigns be forced on the sidelines.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku