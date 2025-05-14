4 WWE Superstars Jacob Fatu could add to his Bloodline after Backlash

WWE fans were shocked at Backlash when Jeff Cobb made his debut and helped Jacob Fatu retain his coveted United States Championship. The big man was in a Fatal Four-Way Match that also featured Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and Damian Priest.

The issue, however, is that The Samoan Werewolf seemingly wasn't clued in on this plan and did not seem happy about Jeff's involvement in his match. Instead, it seems as though Solo was behind Cobb's surprise arrival.

It is clear that Solo Sikoa is working towards creating yet another version of his Bloodline and Jacob Fatu is not pleased. It isn't unreasonable to think that Jacob Fatu could decide to do the same thing if he and Solo split up.

This article will take a look at a handful of World Wrestling Entertainment stars who Jacob could recruit for his own Bloodline. This includes two absent stars who have been part of The New Bloodline, a massive giant, and someone Fatu has history with already.

Below are four WWE Superstars Jacob Fatu could add to his Bloodline after Backlash.

#4. Tama Tonga & #3. Tonga Loa, the injured brothers could return and choose The Samoan Werewolf over Solo Sikoa

Tama Tonga is one of the more eccentric WWE stars. Known for his bizarre actions and noises, such as the "Yeah yeah yeah" bits he repeats in matches, Tama is both confusing and dangerous. He bloodied up Kevin Owens upon joining the company and has since held tag team gold.

Tama's brother is Tonga Loa. Unlike Tama, he didn't just debut in WWE last year. He was actually part of the promotion over a decade prior. At the time, he was known as Camacho. Much like Tama, he is a former tag team champion.

Unfortunately, both Tama and Tonga are currently out of action due to individual injuries. With that being said, prior to their ongoing absences, both men were part of Solo Sikoa's New Bloodline. Fans likely would expect them to stay united with Solo, but that doesn't necessarily have to be the case.

Tama was witness to how manipulative Solo Sikoa has been first-hand as of late. While Tama Tonga did seem closer to Solo than he did to Jacob, perhaps the knowledge of how Sikoa can't be trusted and the new wildcard entry of Jeff Cobb could convince the brothers to stick by The Samoan Werewolf's side moving forward.

#2. Lance Anoa'i and Jacob Fatu have history outside WWE

Lance Anoa'i is the son of Samu and part of the real-life Bloodline. The 33-year-old has been wrestling for around 15 years now, spending the bulk of that time on the United States independent wrestling scene.

The former MLW and GCW star is actually already part of the WWE system. He joined World Wrestling Entertainment last year but hasn't yet debuted on television. He seemingly suffered an injury almost immediately after signing.

While he is yet to officially debut on NXT, provided Lance is healthy and ready to go, he could be part of Jacob Fatu's Bloodline. In fact, out of everybody on this list, it might make the most sense for The Samoan Werewolf to recruit Lance.

Lance and Fatu worked together on the indie scene as a rebooted version of The Samoan SWAT Team, alongside Juicy Finau. They are seemingly close, which means Jacob probably can trust Anoa'i. If there is a war among family members, that trust could be crucial. Plus, he needs help against a powerhouse like Jeff Cobb. Why not Lance?

#1. Hikuleo could have Jacob Fatu's back

Hikuleo has the potential to become one of WWE's most intimidating stars. With Braun Strowman released and Omos not being used actively, Hikuleo could soon become the tallest and potentially most powerful active performer if he debuts any time soon.

The big man has ties to WWE's The Bloodline already. He is the younger, but much larger brother of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. While he doesn't have the experience of either man, he has been slowly working on his game over the past several years.

If Tama and Tonga do end up choosing Jacob Fatu's side, it is very possible that The Samoan Werewolf also brings Hikuleo in by his side. With that being said, it doesn't have to play out that way either.

Jacob could bring in Hikuleo regardless of what Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa do. The Bloodline has seemingly been built around family infighting. This happening with Tama, Hikuleo, and Tonga doesn't feel any more unlikely than Solo and Jacob fighting.

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More