4 WWE Superstars who have main evented WrestleMania 

There is no bigger honor for a WWE Superstar than headlining WrestleMania. During The Show of Shows, professional wrestling becomes a mainstream phenomenon that attracts lapsed fans from around the world. Even the biggest celebrities in pop culture are willing to participate.

Being inserted into the main event of the biggest show of the year is the ultimate sign of the promotion's faith in a wrestler and is an honor reserved for a select few. Despite the emergence of AEW as a strong alternative, WrestleMania remains the pinnacle of professional wrestling and will do so for the foreseeable future.

Here are four WWE Superstars who have main evented The Show of Shows:

#4 Drew McIntyre headlined WrestleMania 36

It looked like Drew McIntyre was destined to be WWE's next top babyface in 2020. After being carefully presented, the Scotsman won the Royal Rumble match to cement his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 36 against Brock Lesnar. However, due to the pandemic, his crowning moment came behind closed doors.

McIntyre was the focal point of programming at a time when there were no crowds in attendance. By the time the audience returned, he had already dropped the title to The Miz. Since then, McIntyre has unsuccessfully challenged Bobby Lashley and Big E for the WWE Championship. He is expected to work with Happy Corbin at this year's event.

#3 Randy Orton is a WWE mainstay

A veteran who has performed under the WWE banner for over two decades, Randy Orton is one of Vince McMahon's most trusted lieutenants. The 14-time world champion holds the record for the most premium live event appearances by a male superstar and has headlined The Show of Shows on two occasions.

At WrestleMania 25, Orton challenged former mentor Triple H for the WWE Championship. The two Evolution stars had to follow the legendary Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker bout and just couldn't get the crowd on their side.

In his second opportunity to headline the biggest show of the year, The Viper was a part of Daniel Bryan's fairytale story. The American Dragon defeated Orton and Batista to cap off one of the greatest stories in WWE history.

#2 Becky Lynch was part of the first women's match to main event The Show of Shows

Becky Lynch went on a winning streak in 2018 and earned a SmackDown Women's Championship match at SummerSlam. However, Charlotte Flair was also added to the bout. The Queen went on to win the title after pinning Lynch, who was about to make Carmella submit.

This episode led to the Irish star turning heel and the birth of The Man. She went on to become the hottest star in WWE, enjoying an incredible run as SmackDown Women's Champion after dethroning Flair.

Becky Lynch went on to win the 2019 Royal Rumble and headline WrestleMania 35 with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. Big Time Becks pinned Rousey at The Show of Shows to walk away with both women's titles.

#1 Brock Lesnar will once again headline The Grandest Stage of Them All

Brock Lesnar was earmarked to be a megastar from the moment he set foot in a WWE ring. The NCAA Division I Champion had one of the greatest rookie years in professional wrestling history, headlining WrestleMania 19 a little over twelve months from his main roster debut.

While he had an excellent match with Kurt Angle on his debut at The Grandest Stage of Them All, the bout is infamous for a spot where The Beast Incarnate botched a shooting star press. Lesnar suffered a concussion and was fortunate not to have broken his neck.

He also headlined WrestleManias 31, 34 and 36. This year, Lesnar will close out The Show of Shows with Roman Reigns for a third time in a title unification match.

A pro wrestling veteran believes a female star could break Ric Flair's record. More details here.

Edited by Kaushik Das