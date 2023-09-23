4 WWE Superstars Matt Riddle had real-life heat with

Amid massive budget cuts, Matt Riddle was released from WWE today. The Original Bro had made headlines for the wrong reasons recently, and the company felt he had been given far too many chances.

Despite being one of the most jovial and entertaining competitors on-screen, Riddle had a sour and controversial reputation in the locker room, partially due to the real-life beefs he had with several WWE Superstars.

On that note, let's delve deep into four WWE Superstars Matt Riddle had real-life heat with.

#4/3. Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Becky Lynch didn't like Matt Riddle

The Original Bro's greatest program on the main roster was against Seth "Freakin" Rollins in the summer and fall of 2022. It was well-documented that Rollins and Riddle didn't like each other, and that interesting dynamic worked in their favor in their intense rivalry.

The issues between Riddle and Rollins date back to a 2019 Instagram post by the Original Bro's former wife. Although she later deleted the post, Lisa body-shamed the women's roster, while putting up a picture of Becky Lynch.

Although Riddle maintained he didn't agree with Lisa, The Visionary felt that the former US Champion took his wife's side, which irked Rollins and his spouse, Lynch.

At one point, tensions grew to the point where the current World Heavyweight Champion expressed zero interest in facing his real-life rival.

Fortunately, as Rollins revealed on Logan Paul's podcast, the two parties mended fences and remained professional throughout their fierce feud last year.

They shared undeniable chemistry in the ring and worked a stellar program. It was nice to see them patch things up, but it remains unlikely that they will become best friends.

#2. The King of Bros was not on the best terms with Goldberg

The former US Champion was not afraid to voice his opinions and speak his mind. Unfortunately, this habit got him into a bit of trouble with Goldberg.

Following the WCW icon's debacle against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown in June 2019, Matt Riddle blasted Goldberg's limited in-ring ability on Twitter, even taunting him with a picture of Gillberg.

Understandably, this ticked off the Hall of Famer, and things got intense during their confrontation at SummerSlam 2019. Fortunately, the matter didn't escalate as Riddle walked away.

Much like his beef with Rollins, the former UFC fighter seems to have resolved his differences with the legend, reportedly on a flight back from Saudi Arabia. We also saw some wholesome shots of the two former rivals hugging it out backstage at SummerSlam 2021.

#1. Matt Riddle had real-life issues with Brock Lesnar

Even before he joined WWE, Matt Riddle claimed he would retire Brock Lesnar. Both of them took similar paths to the company, but they never fought under the UFC banner.

As such, in an attempt to get The Beast's attention, Riddle repeatedly called out Lesnar and tagged him in the hopes of sharing the ring with the legend. However, The Conqueror was least interested and took Riddle's eagerness the wrong way.

They met backstage at Royal Rumble 2020, where Lesnar confronted Riddle and stated that the two would never share the ring. The Original Bro was calm, and thus, they never came to blows.

Although Riddle appears to have not lost respect for The Beast, Lesnar is not a fan of the Original Bro, and it seems as if someone else will retire him.