4 WWE Superstars who missed Survivor Series: WarGames - What could they do next?

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames was an eventful evening of top-class in-ring action and fantastic storytelling. The highlights of the show included Austin Theory winning the United States Championship, Bianca Belair's squad reigning supreme, and Sami Zayn betraying Kevin Owens to reaffirm his loyalty to The Bloodline.

Only five match-ups took place at the show. The WWE roster is stacked with immeasurable talent. As a result, many talented superstars missed Survivor Series: WarGames. This listicle explores four such men and suggests potential directions for them.

Note: This listicle only considers those members of the roster who could've participated in the show considering ongoing storylines.

#4 Mustafa Ali missed Survivor Series, and the future doesn't look so bright for him

Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam @AliWWE ain’t no shame losing to the biggest and baddest dude on the roster. only shame would be not fighting back at all ain’t no shame losing to the biggest and baddest dude on the roster. only shame would be not fighting back at all https://t.co/Wf5zXzLfqM

Heading into Survivor Series, the United States Championship scene was red-hot. It revolved around a fighting champion in Seth Rollins and two vengeful former title-holders in Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory. However, it also involved a resilient Mustafa Ali, who was brutally phased out of the title picture.

It should've been a Fatal Four-Way, but WWE went ahead with a Triple Threat. Ali was eliminated from the equation much sooner than expected. He was on the receiving end of three consecutive weekly beatdowns at The All Mighty's hands, seemingly hurting his credibility.

With zero momentum, Ali doesn't have much going on for him. He may re-enter the title scene again but will likely serve as a placeholder challenger to put over Theory. Unfortunately for the RAW Superstar, Lashley will not be cheerful after his loss at Survivor Series.

The All Mighty Bobby Lashley vowed to take anyone and everyone who stood in his path toward the United States Championship. Hence, Ali may suffer the wrath of Lashley again if he chooses to pursue Theory.

#3 Karrion Kross doesn't have a clear direction right now

Karrion Kross put Madcap Moss to sleep a couple of weeks ago.

After a crucial loss to Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel, Karrion Kross has taken a few steps away from the spotlight. In recent weeks, Kross has been involved in a minor mid-card feud with Madcap Moss, who hasn't done much of note lately.

When The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre were recruiting their final team-mate, The Bloodline speculated that Kross may have been the mystery man. Remember that the former NXT Champion attacked McIntyre on the night he returned in front of Roman Reigns and The Usos.

All these subtle hints seem to herald that Kross could challenge for the Undisputed World Championship soon, but that doesn't seem to be the case now. The most likely direction is a continuation of his seemingly stale program with Moss.

Happy Corbin's former protege has sided with Emma. Hence, the mixed duo may battle Kross and Scarlett in a Mixed Tag Match towards the end of the year.

#2 Gunther is on a titanic collision course with Braun Strowman

Although he has been eliminated from the SmackDown World Cup, Braun Strowman may be the next contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. This prediction is based on The Monster of all Monster's recent interactions with The Austrian Anomaly and Imperium.

If it weren't for Gunther, Strowman would've likely defeated Ricochet to advance to the tournament finals. The Ring General was visibly afraid of the former Universal Champion when they crossed paths in a tag-team match. However, the Intercontinental Champion will eventually battle his biggest foe yet on the main roster.

Survivor Series was the second-straight premium live event without the Imperium leader and the third without an Intercontinental Championship match. It would've been wise to further the narrative between Strowman and Gunther at the show, but WWE will likely take this as a classic television feud moving forward.

#1 Bray Wyatt could target LA Knight again

Bray Wyatt was the most significant omission from the card of Survivor Series: WarGames. After weeks of teases and promos, Wyatt finally got physical with LA Knight, and it was only a matter of time before he returned to in-ring action. The narrative also had enough fuel, hype, and heat to warrant a spot on the card, but WWE had both men sit out of the massive show.

However, the animosity between Wyatt and Knight will soon spiral out of control. The former apologized to the latter for head-butting him, but he was met with two slaps. The former Million Dollar Champion was later found unconscious in an assault that implicated Wyatt, who denied involvement in the attack.

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight should've taken place at Survivor Series, but the blow-off to this feud will transpire on SmackDown towards the end of the year.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes