4 WWE Superstars Paige Can Manage

Paige was relieved of her role as SmackDown Live General Manager

Paige has had an interesting WWE career, to say the least. She was the first ever NXT Women's Champion. She won the Diva's Championship on her RAW debut. She was the youngest ever Diva's champion, as well as the first British-born Divas champion. She had the look, the mic skills, and the in-ring chops to back it all up. And she was so young. Oh, so very young. To be so young and to have achieved so much, and to have the possibility of achieving so much more, was especially commendable.

But then, she got injured.

She eventually returned and appeared to be primed to make a major impact. She had her own faction. There was a movie coming out based on her life, that was produced by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. The world was at her feet.

Alas, tragedy struck; she was injured once again and forced to retire.

But she still had a lot going for her; she was still young, still had great mic skills, still had a great look, and the audience still loved her.

Enter Shane McMahon.

Paige was appointed the new General Manager of Smackdown Live, and most people agreed that she did an excellent job.

However, this past week on Smackdown Live, she was relieved of her duties.

That doesn't mean she cannot still play a meaningful role on WWE television.

She is still young, still has great mic skills, still has a great look, and the audience still loves her. There is absolutely no reason she cannot be a manager.

And it just so happens that these 2 Superstars, and 2 tag-teams could use a manager like her.

The Club

Could Paige be the secret ingredient they need?

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are to put it quite bluntly, floundering.

The menacing bruisers have not done anything of note lately, and given the fact that the Smackdown Live tag-team division is absolutely stacked, that looks likely to continue. They will need something special to stand out in a division with The Bar, The Usos, The New Day, and The Bludgeon Brothers; a veritable who's who of modern day WWE tag-teams.

Or maybe, they need someone special.

Someone like Paige.

Gallows and Anderson have been at their best with a third person; be it A.J. Styles, or Finn Balor.

Paige would instantly give them renewed credibility, and make them super interesting.

