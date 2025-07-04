4 WWE Superstars who could return on the first SmackDown after Night of Champions

WWE Night of Champions took place this past weekend and it was a big event live from Saudi Arabia. Of course, things don't slow down for World Wrestling Entertainment and the wheels keep on turning.

Monday Night RAW, NXT, Speed, and Evolve have all taken place, but tonight will see the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Not only that, but the show will be the first two-hour edition of the blue brand since December 2024.

With the fallout from Night of Champions, a shorter run time, and big events such as Evolution, Saturday Night's Main Event, and SummerSlam approaching, SmackDown should be a big show. In fact, it could even potentially have some notable returns.

This article will take a look at four superstars who could return on the SmackDown after Night of Champions. This includes a Hall of Famer, a former world champion, and even a tag team star who will likely want to aid his partner following a recent assault. Who could return?

#4. Trish Stratus could return ahead of Evolution

Trish Stratus is one of the greatest female superstars of all time. She's a multi-time WWE Women's Champion and a Hall of Famer. Trish was a big name during both the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Eras.

The iconic superstar last competed at WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto this past March. At the show, she teamed up with Tiffany Stratton to take on and ultimately defeat Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.

Currently, Tiffany is dealing with both Nia Jax and Naomi. Trish Stratus could return to help her again. Alternatively, she could challenge Jax to a singles match. Regardless, Stratus could be back in time to set up a big-time match for Evolution.

#3. Drew McIntyre could finally return

Drew McIntyre is a top star in WWE and a former 3-time world champion on the main roster. Additionally, he has held mid-card gold, the NXT Championship, and tag team titles. He is also a former Mr. Money in the Bank and has even won the Royal Rumble Match.

The Scottish Warrior's last match took place at the most recent WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. He battled Damian Priest in a Steel Cage Match. He was beaten so badly that The Archer of Infamy was able to walk out of the steel structure without any trouble.

On Friday Night SmackDown, Drew could return. For example, he could target Cody Rhodes ahead of The American Nightmare's Undisputed WWE Championship match at SummerSlam. Alternatively, he could try to rekindle his rivalry with Damian Priest.

#2. Elton Prince could aim to save Kit Wilson from R-Truth

Pretty Deadly is a tag team on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Prior to joining the main roster, the duo of Kit Wilson and Elton Prince were part of NXT UK and then NXT. They held tag team gold while in developmental.

Unfortunately, Elton Prince has been absent for a few months now. His last WWE bout was on the May 2nd edition of Friday Night SmackDown, where he teamed with Kit Wilson to take on Fraxiom. Prince was busted open during the match and suffered some kind of injury, as he hasn't been seen since.

Recently, Kit Wilson was brutally attacked by R-Truth. Now, Wilson is likely worried that he'll be a constant target of the former United States Champion. Elton could return on SmackDown and surprise Truth by having Kit's back. The two could even lay Ron Killings out, which would be a shocking moment.

#1. Ilja Dragunov could finally return to WWE programming

Ilja Dragunov is perhaps the most intense and aggressive wrestler today. Despite not having the size of a performer such as Sheamus or Rusev, the former WWE NXT Champion brings even more hard-hitting intensity.

The Mad Dragon's last match in the Stamford-based promotion was at a live event on September 28, 2024. He battled Gunther and suffered an injury against his long-time rival. Sadly, he hasn't been seen since then.

While he was a member of the RAW roster prior to his injury, Ilja could return as part of the SmackDown brand tonight. He would be the perfect person to step up to Solo Sikoa or even somebody like Andrade. From there, he could move his way up the card.

