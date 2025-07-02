4 WWE Superstars who could be revealed as El Grande Americano after his return on WWE RAW

Despite WWE never doing a face reveal, everyone seemed to know that El Grande Americano is Chad Gable. WWE built up a storyline where the star went to Mexico to learn the style of the Luchadors before Americano made his debut. Both men share the same physique and have the same ‘Thank you’ catchphrase, albeit in a different language.

However, on the latest edition of WWE RAW, Americano was seen with American Made, but it was not Gable. So, who could the masked Luchador be?

#4 Finn Balor

This would be challenging to pull off since Finn Balor has visible tattoos, but Americano does not. However, the power of makeup does exist. The only way Balor could go after the Intercontinental Championship without getting in a feud with Dominik Mysterio is if no one knows it is him.

This would be a cool angle with a shocking reveal. Balor has been waiting to get his revenge on Mysterio since Dirty Dom pinned him at WrestleMania 41 to win the title.

WWE has pushed the narrative that Balor wants revenge but is taking his time and plotting everything slowly. This could be part of his plan, especially if Americano starts gunning for Dom’s title. Currently, the Intercontinental Champ has taken a leave from in-ring matches, citing an injury.

He was scheduled to face AJ Styles at Night of Champions, which was canceled at the last minute. This would be a shock to Judgment Day if it turns out to be true, and Liv Morgan would be livid at Balor.

#3 Pete Dunne

No one has seen Pete Dunne and Americano in the same room at the same time. As a matter of fact, no one has seen Dunne for quite some time in WWE. His last match was with Sheamus in October 2024. So, what if he returned as Americano and no one noticed? Their structures are similar, and so is their height. However, the only defining factor will be the wrestling style.

Americano has the same style and movesets as Gable, which isn’t what Dunne does. His more brutish and signature style of wrestling will come out in the ring when El Grande has his next match. This would be a great swerve if it turns out to be true.

#2 Tyler Bate

The inaugural WWE United Kingdom Champion, Tyler Bate, is another good option for the man under the mask. The former NXT Tag Team Champion is also part of the New Catch Republic with Dunne. He was last seen on March 31, in an episode of RAW in 2025. His build matches that of Gables except for his forearm tattoo, which can be covered up.

Tyler Bate [Image Credits: wwe.com]

The only difference, much like Dunne wearing the mask, would be the wrestling style. Bate is known for his British Strong Style, which is nothing like what Gable is known to do. Either man of the team could be under the mask, or both could take turns portraying the Luchador. This would make for an interesting storyline moving forward.

#1 Ludwig Kaiser is back in WWE?

Eagle-eyed fans would have noticed that Ludwig Kaiser has been in the background of multiple promos by Gable. During last week’s backstage segment, when Gable was attacked, Kaiser was watching on. Both men share a hatred for Penta and have feuded with the Man Without Fear.

With Gable having to undergo surgery, Kaiser may have volunteered to don the infamous mask and keep the legacy of the Greatest American Luchador alive in his absence. The similarities are there when looking at the body language and physique of the new Americano and Kaiser.

