4 WWE Superstars Seth Rollins has never beaten and 2 who are undefeated against Roman Reigns

Former members of The Shield Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns will collide at the upcoming Royal Rumble. The WWE Universe is already aware of their history.

There was a time when they stood shoulder-to-shoulder as brothers, but almost eight years after the trio went their separate ways, Rollins and Reigns are still two of WWE's biggest stars.

Rollins has seemingly overcome every obstacle in his path over the past decade whilst Reigns recently became the face of the company.

Despite this, there are a number of current and former WWE Superstars that Reigns and Rollins have never been able to defeat. Here are a few of them.

#6/5. Seth Rollins has never defeated WWE Hall of Famers D-Von and Bubba Ray Dudley

🖤TruDrkAngelChi🖤 @TruDrkAngelChi WWE SmackDown video highlights (Oct. 1, 2015): New Day & Seth Rollins vs. Dudley Boyz &… dlvr.it/CKn9zy http://t.co/guCN6nQKPS WWE SmackDown video highlights (Oct. 1, 2015): New Day & Seth Rollins vs. Dudley Boyz &… dlvr.it/CKn9zy http://t.co/guCN6nQKPS

There has been a lot of talk about The Dudley Boyz in recent weeks ever since The Usos appeared to be sending messages to the WWE Hall of Famers.

The SmackDown Tag Team Champions won their last two matches against The New Day using the 3D, something that could have a storyline attached in the future. Whilst Retro RAW is coming up and The Royal Rumble could also be a fantastic place for The Dudleyz to return, it's worth noting that Seth Rollins could have unfinished business with them also.

WWE LatinoAmerica @WWE_NoticiasLA El evento central de #SmackDown es entre Seth Rollins y New Day VS Dudley Boyz y el demonio Kane. http://t.co/ZvTkaG9Vcn El evento central de #SmackDown es entre Seth Rollins y New Day VS Dudley Boyz y el demonio Kane. http://t.co/ZvTkaG9Vcn

The former world champion has never been able to defeat D-Von and Bubba Ray in tag team action, and has never faced the former Tag Team Champions in singles action.

The stars have crossed paths with Rollins on two occasions, the first in September 2015 when they faced off on SmackDown. The Dudley Boyz teamed up with Kane and defeated Seth Rollins and The New Day.

A few days later on RAW, The Dudley Boyz once again teamed up to defeat Kane and Seth Rollins, this time via disqualification.

The Dudley Boyz haven't wrestled in WWE for several years, but D-Von still works backstage as a producer in the company.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Vishal Kataria