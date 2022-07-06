4 WWE Superstars who could defeat Brock Lesnar in a squash match

It's not for nothing that Brock Lesnar is known as The Mayor of Suplex City. Most of his matches involve taking his opponents on quick trips to the place. Before they even know it, they are hit with a barrage of suplexes and downed for good with an F5.

Since he annihilated John Cena at SummerSlam 2014, Lesnar has perfected the art of squash matches. From battering Dean Ambrose at WrestleMania 32 to winning Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship in seconds, The Beast is always trying to end matches as quickly as possible.

However, it took Newton's third law of motion to hand Lesnar a reality check. His actions all culminated in a mega reaction when he was beaten within two minutes by Goldberg six years ago. It was one of the most shocking results in WWE history and has made fans wonder whether they will ever see something like it again.

On that note, we look at the four current WWE Superstars who can squash someone as dominant as Brock Lesnar.

#4 on our list of WWE Superstars who could defeat Brock Lesnar in a squash match: Gunther

Gunther is a credible threat to Lesnar

Gunther (FKA WALTER) has been on a tear since his arrival on the main roster. Fans have reacted positively to him showing up weekly and power bombing his opponents. His rise to the top has put the entire roster on notice, especially after his Intercontinental Championship win.

Seeing his dominance in NXT and on the main roster, Gunther seems like someone who could quickly dispose of Brock Lesnar. He could take Lesnar's best shots and shake them off. The Ring General outpowering The Conqueror and taking an emphatic win over him would be a sight to behold.

#3. Drew McIntyre

WrestleMania 36 saw Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre lock horns for the former's WWE Championship. It was a short match that saw both superstars trade their best moves before the latter took the win after a third Claymore kick.

While the momentum swung between the two men every five seconds, the match showed that McIntyre could defeat Lesnar quickly.

The Scottish Warrior has only improved in the two years that have passed. If they were to clash today, we could see a dominant victory at the expense of The Beast.

#2. Bobby Lashley

Thanks to Roman Reigns, we were robbed of a proper conclusion to Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar earlier this year. The two superstars were presented as equals, but WWE protected Lesnar in defeat by having him lose thanks to a massive spear from Reigns.

Given the year Lashley has had so far, it doesn't seem like anyone can beat him at the moment. He recently won the United States Championship from Theory at Money in the Bank. Looking at the way he has obliterated his opponents, we think he could do the same to someone like Brock Lesnar.

The All Mighty has always looked like a legitimate threat to Lesnar. He went toe-to-toe with him earlier this year and held his own. If he ends up squashing The Beast Incarnate in a match, no one would be incredibly shocked.

#1. Roman Reigns

Reigns could, in his words, SMASH Lesnar

Roman Reigns has beaten Brock Lesnar twice in singles competition in the last year. Both were dodgy wins and came due to interference, but the fact remains that while the matches were going on, he was matching his opponent's every step.

Given how dominant Reigns has been in his run as champion, no one would find it unbelievable if he squashes Lesnar the next time they meet.

Even before he turned heel, The Tribal Chief was a thorn in The Beast's side. He was someone the latter found incredibly hard to put away. Reigns has always been able to absorb Lesnar's best shots and return them.

If the stars align, the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion could soon destroy his rival in a one-sided affair at SummerSlam 2022.

