4 WWE Superstars who would have been great for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

WWE has long been the trendsetter in the world of pro wrestling. Unfortunately, the company's status as top dog also means it is reluctant to work with its competitors. WWE has been a solo act for a long time, and never really seemed to consider doing crossover shows. That is where AEW comes in.

Tony Khan and company have redefined what a modern pro wrestling promotion can look like. They have broken down barriers and kicked down doors, and they are about to do the latter again. AEW and NJPW are jointly producing a show titled 'AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door', with the collaboration being hailed as a momentous occasion for the industry.

Fans are hugely excited for Forbidden Door to see the appeal of a mega crossover. However, we all wish in some capacity that our favorite WWE Superstars could also travel to the forbidden realm.

In this article, we put on our creative hats and pick four WWE Superstars who would have been great additions to Forbidden Door.

#4 On our list of WWE Superstars who would have been great additions at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: Shinsuke Nakamura

Nakamura's history with Japan is well-documented

Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE booking hasn't been the best in recent years. However, there is no doubt that he is still a world-class wrestler who can have a great match with absolutely anyone. Given the many Japanese wrestlers who will be competing at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Nakamura-san would have been a great addition to the party.

The King of Strong Style would have walked into many of the matches on the card. He could have helped Sting and Darby Allin repel the Bullet Club, wrestled for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, or even the IWGP US Championship. It would have been great to see someone of his talent and experience perform at the show.

#3 Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes leaving AEW for WWE is one of the biggest moves in recent wrestling history. He helped build the new promotion from the ground up and then chose to return to the company his father and he himself wrestled for.

As such, Rhodes has a lot of history with AEW. Him taking part at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and wrestling against his former colleagues would have been a masterstroke. He could have gone up against Orange Cassidy for the IWGP US Championship or stolen the AEW All-Atlantic Championship from Malakai Black, Miro, and PAC.

The American Nightmare's legacy in independent wrestling with most of the performers on the show would have been reason enough to tune in.

#2 AJ Styles

Given that AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is a wrestling festival being held by the very best in the business, it's an absolute shame that AJ Styles cannot take part in it. Put simply, no conversation about the best wrestlers in the world can happen without him being involved.

From grappling with Adam Cole, Hangman Page, Jay White and Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to being the mystery opponent for Zack Sabre Jr., there isn't a match AJ Styles wouldn't improve.

The Phenomenal One is one of the most beloved wrestlers in the world, and will be welcomed by the hardcore fans attending the show. Hey Mr. McMahon, allow him to wrestle outside World Wrestling Entertainment for one night only? Pretty please?

#1 Roman Reigns

Reigns could try to get those outside WWE to acknowledge him

Many fans will scoff at the idea of Roman Reigns stepping outside of WWE. However, even his most ardent critics will have to agree that the man has been one of the best performers on the planet for the last two years.

Reigns is WWE's biggest star and has a lot of mainstream appeal to his name. His very presence would draw more eyeballs to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. As for his character, The Tribal Chief is on a gold-collecting spree. He would love to hold the Interim AEW Championship or the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in addition to the titles he already has.

The Head of the Table locking horns with Hiroshi Tanahashi and his former Shield brother Jon Moxley would be a moment for the ages. The same goes for him duking it out with Adam Cole, Hangman Page, Jay White, and of course Kazuchika Okada. It would show Reigns that he may be a big fish on his Island of Relevancy, but he has to test himself against the sharks outside it.

