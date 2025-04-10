4 WWE Superstars who could team up with Charlotte Flair against Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser

WWE WrestleMania is almost here. The 41st edition of the biggest show of the year will be taking place next weekend on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20.

One of the most highly anticipated matches on the show will be for SmackDown's top prize in the women's division. WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will put her belt on the line against Charlotte Flair in what is a clash of generations and a dream match of sorts.

However, things took quite a turn on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Both took pot shots at the other's personal life, and Tiffany's real-life relationship with Ludwig Kaiser was brought up by The Queen.

This could be World Wrestling Entertainment planting the seeds for a future Mixed Tag Team Match. This article will take a look at a handful of stars who could potentially team up with The Queen to take on the now-outed real-life couple Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser.

Below are four such superstars that could join Flair should such a scenario ever play out:

#4. AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair used to team up in WWE

AJ Styles is one of the greatest pro wrestlers to hit the scene over the past few decades. He was a huge success in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and TNA Wrestling before joining World Wrestling Entertainment and becoming WWE Champion.

Interesting, Flair and Styles have a history together. They were united in the past for Mixed Match Challenge and were seemingly friends. Perhaps Flair could call in a favor from an old ally to help against Tiffany and Ludwig?

#3. Andrade spoke out on behalf of his ex-wife

Andrade is an incredibly talented and underrated star. He is a former NXT and United States Champion in WWE. He is also recently separated from Charlotte Flair.

While Andrade and Charlotte Flair are now divorced, there appears to be a positive relationship between the two. Andrade posted a message of support on social media following Tiffany and Charlotte's on-air dust up. This could mean that the two are on good enough terms to team up to take on the youngsters.

#2. Fenix could make a huge splash by teaming up with The Queen

Rey Fenix is a world-traveled star. He has wrestled in promotions such as AEW, TNA, AAA, and Lucha Underground. Now, he is a member of WWE's main roster.

The talented star made his WWE debut on Friday Night SmackDown last week. He defeated one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer in a singles match. This week, he's set to battle Berto of Legado del Fantasma.

Right now, Fenix doesn't have many friends, nor enemies in World Wrestling Entertainment. Charlotte Flair could decide to work with him in order to benefit herself. At the same time, this would provide Fenix with a new ally.

Of course, it would also make him a few enemies. Also, given that his brother Penta has had issues with Kaiser already, it is unlikely that Rey Fenix would mind the same happening with him.

#1. Omos could return as Charlotte's heavy artillery

Omos is one of the most intimidating wrestlers of the modern era. He is over 7' tall and weighs over 400 pounds. He is also a former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion alongside AJ Styles.

If Flair wants someone truly dominant as her partner, Omos could be the perfect choice. He hasn't been seen in WWE since last year's Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He seems nearly unbeatable at times and has a history of success in tag teams. A Mixed Tag Team Match between Flair and Omos vs. Stratton and Kaiser would be interesting to witness.

