4 WWE Superstars/Teams who could interrupt D-Generation X's reunion on RAW 

WWE has announced that one of its greatest factions, D-Generation X, will feature on the season premiere of Monday Night RAW to celebrate its 25th anniversary. The company has been advertising Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and X-Pac for the segment.

Fans can expect this to be a joyful and fun trip down memory lane. However, history has shown us on numerous occasions that these segments go south. Hence, it might not all be sunshine and roses as a few WWE Superstars or teams could potentially interrupt the DX, playing the spoilsport.

The following piece will look at four such Superstars/Teams who could interrupt DX's reunion on RAW.

#4. Alpha Academy tries to "Shoosh" DX on RAW

Alpha Academy is one of the most underrated teams on the main roster. Chad Gable and Otis are comedic gold and have been part of some memorable segments in the recent past.

Fans can expect something similar on the upcoming episode of RAW. The Alpha Academy could show up during DX's reunion to play spoilsport. Gable and Otis could accuse DX of taking the limelight away from them before declaring themselves the greatest team ever.

This could lead to DX members taking Gable and Otis out, much to the delight of the audience.

#3. Bray Wyatt

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



We followed the White Rabbit and it led us to Bray Wyatt



#ExtremeRules 𝗟𝗘𝗧. 𝗛𝗜𝗠. 𝗜𝗡.We followed the White Rabbit and it led us to Bray Wyatt 𝗟𝗘𝗧. 𝗛𝗜𝗠. 𝗜𝗡.We followed the White Rabbit and it led us to Bray Wyatt 🐇#ExtremeRules https://t.co/0Tu9zI0aty

He's back! Yes, you read that right. Bray Wyatt has finally made his way back to the company at Extreme Rules 2022 to a thunderous applause from fans.

WWE will look to add some momentum behind Wyatt before pushing him into the main event. One such way could be gatecrashing DX's anniversary party.

One should not forget that The Fiend has had a history of targeting WWE legends in the past. Thus, WWE could have him resort to his old habits once again. Wyatt could interrupt DX to lay waste to them. This would certainly help Wyatt establish himself as an insurmountable force once again.

#2. The Judgment Day

Finn Balor earned a massive win against Edge in an "I Quit" match at Extreme Rules. Having taken care of The Master Manipulator, the heel faction could turn its attention towards DX on the upcoming episode of RAW.

The Judgment Day could take shots at DX before surrounding the ring in an attempt to ambush the legends. This could lead to WWE having AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio and Edge show up, leading to a huge brawl.

On another note, while Balor may have prevailed over The Rated-R Superstar at Extreme Rules, things are far from over between the duo. It seems we are headed towards a mixed tag team match between Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley.

#1. It's Roman Reigns' yard now

𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 @wrestlelamia DX vs The Bloodline sounds like something outta Universe mode in 2022. This gonna be lit. DX vs The Bloodline sounds like something outta Universe mode in 2022. This gonna be lit. https://t.co/jIJgfTIH2T

WWE has announced that The Bloodline will appear on Monday's RAW. While Roman Reigns is expected to address Logan Paul regarding their Undisputed Universal Championship match at Crown Jewel, WWE may have something big in store for us.

The Bloodline could gatecrash DX's celebration. Roman Reigns and co. could fire verbal volleys at the members of D-Generation X before asking them to acknowledge him.

The Tribal Chief could further declare Monday Night RAW as his show and ask DX to leave his yard. Come what may, fans can expect fireworks if these two teams come face-to-face on Monday night.

Are you excited about DX's 25th-anniversary celebration on RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

