4 WWE Superstars who are Triple H guys

With Vince McMahon's retirement, Triple H is now the Head of Creative in WWE. Having had the designation during his time running NXT, he has now officially been handed the reins to run booking for the main roster.

The latest edition of Monday Night RAW saw the first signs of Triple H's work. Barring some minor issues, it was a great episode with no unnecessary dragged-out promos and plenty of solid action. Fans are now excited to see what Hunter can bring to the table for the product's future.

With The Game in charge, it is clear that he will back some superstars to lead the way. WWE has long been criticized for underutilizing the talents of many of its performers. Under the new administration, we may see people the former world champion favors get the spotlight they have long deserved.

On that note, we take a look at four 'Triple H guys' and explore what the future could have for them in this new era.

#4. On our list of superstars who are Triple H guys: Riddle

Riddle and HHH are bros

Riddle has been a breath of fresh air on the main roster. From his goofy personality to his friendship with Randy Orton, fans have taken a liking to him. He is everyone's Bro, including Triple H's.

Riddle debuted on Hunter's NXT in October 2018 and quickly established himself as a cornerstone of the brand. He was called up to the main roster in 2020 and found himself working for The Game's father-in-law. In an interview with ESPN MMA, The Original Bro revealed that he had a fantastic relationship with Hunter, and they bonded over their love for the business.

“With Triple H, [the relationship is] amazing. I don’t think we’re like family but he’s showed me videos of his kids imitating my entrance in their house during the quarantine. We jib-jab, we joke around, and I think we both appreciate hard work in sports entertainment. We appreciate the business.” (H/T 411mania.com)

Riddle is someone The Game will most likely bank on in the coming years. The Original Bro's relationship with his boss will be critical to his role with the company.

#3. Asuka

Triple H @TripleH #WeAreNXT For her, it was never about a streak or a number, it was about proving she was the best of every division she was ever a part of. Tonight, after a brutal #WWETLC match, the Empress of Tomorrow is the Champion of Today. Congratulations @WWEAsuka For her, it was never about a streak or a number, it was about proving she was the best of every division she was ever a part of. Tonight, after a brutal #WWETLC match, the Empress of Tomorrow is the Champion of Today. Congratulations @WWEAsuka. #WeAreNXT https://t.co/flIgmYMjEg

Asuka was synonymous with NXT during her time there. She had an undefeated streak, an NXT Women's Championship reign, and the status as the face of the division during her run. Moreover, she also had a great relationship with Triple H, who rated her well as a performer.

Indeed, Asuka impressed Hunter so much that he vetoed her first call-up to the main roster stating that he wanted her to lead the brand. All these years later, The Empress of Tomorrow is currently spinning her wheels on RAW. Now that Hunter is in charge expect to see her feature as the main event player she was in NXT.

#2. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens' NXT stint is among the finest in the brand's history, and it was Triple H who orchestrated the entire thing. At NXT, he was the top champion and the face of the brand for a long time. His appearance on RAW to take out John Cena while holding the NXT Championship put his name on the pro wrestling map.

Owens and Hunter are incredibly close, with The Prizefighter revealing how the latter has played a vital role in his WWE career. KO detailed that he would do anything for the former world champion due to the latter's influence on his life.

"All I needed was a phone call from Triple H and Triple H has been incredible to me and my career and my life. Anytime he needs anything from me, I’m there."

The Game and KO have interacted on screen multiple times. Moreover, Owens' mentor handed him the Universal Championship when the former won it in 2016. Expect The Prizefighter to have a prominent role in the product as long as Hunter is in charge.

#1. Finn Balor

Finn Balor's rise to the main roster from NXT was as cruel as iconic. Nothing could stop him as he won the NXT Championship and then the Universal Championship on the main roster. Unfortunately, a shoulder injury forced him to vacate the title and, in hindsight, his main-event status.

Since then, Balor has seemingly been underutilized throughout his tenure, so much that he went back to NXT for a while. The Prince's talents have long been admired by The Cerebral Assassin, who was happy to have him back in NXT a couple of years ago.

The first-ever Universal Champion is currently serving as the leader of The Judgment Day. If Hunter has his way, we will see Balor become a much more dominant force on RAW in a manner worthy of his talents.

