4 WWE Superstars Triple H wanted in NXT and 4 he did not

While Vince McMahon has the final say on what happens on RAW and SmackDown, Triple H is ultimately responsible for the Superstars of NXT.

It was widely speculated when NXT became a two-hour show on the USA Network that McMahon would have more control over the brand. However, as Triple H repeatedly said when the USA Network agreement began, that has clearly not been the case.

With the exception of the WWE Survivor Series 2019 battle of brand supremacy, NXT has mostly remained separate to RAW and SmackDown. Of course, that has not stopped a select few Superstars from discussing a possible NXT return with Triple H.

Many of those Superstars got their wish, but there are also some who Triple H does not want to compete on the Wednesday night show.

In this article, let’s count down four WWE Superstars who Triple H wanted in NXT, as well as four he did not want.

#8 and #7 Triple H wanted The Revival in WWE NXT

The Undisputed Era has dominated the tag team division in WWE NXT over the last three years. Prior to that, several tag teams had a large amount of success on Triple H’s brand, including The Revival.

Advertisement

Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson held the WWE NXT Tag Team titles on two occasions and for a combined total of 306 days. Only The Undisputed Era (550 days) and The Ascension (343 days) held the titles for a longer period of time.

Unfortunately, no longer under the guidance of Triple H, things did not work out for The Revival on Vince McMahon’s RAW and SmackDown. Known as FTR, Cash Wheeler (fka Dash Wilder) and Dax Harwood (fka Scott Dawson) are now part of the AEW roster.

Speaking to talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy in November 2020, the two men confirmed that Triple H wanted them back in NXT. Harwood said Triple H made a “very gracious” offer but both he and Wheeler felt it was time to leave WWE.

"There were talks with us and Triple H to go back to NXT and they tried very hard to keep us. It was all professional and all respectful and we were very gracious to the offers we got and to what Triple H was going to provide for us, but ultimately, we knew that our time in WWE was over at that time."

FTR’s highest-profile AEW match so far came when they lost the Tag Team titles to The Young Bucks at the Full Gear pay-per-view.