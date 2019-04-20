×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

4 WWE superstars who benefited from the Superstar Shake Up and 3 who did not

Matthew Serocki
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.90K   //    20 Apr 2019, 11:06 IST

The shake-up helped out both shows but not every superstar
The shake-up helped out both shows but not every superstar

The Superstar Shake Up has come and gone and some people are still talking about particular things that did or did not happen.

Who thought that the War Raiders would be called up, have their team name changed and their own first names changed in one fell swoop?

Many names were rumored to be moving from Raw to SmackDown and vice versa and many names from the other brands (NXT, NXT UK, 205 Live) were also thought to be getting new homes.

While some predictions came to fruition and some did not, the moves that did happen were not 100% to the benefit of everyone in WWE.

Some superstars got new homes with better opportunities (Finn Balor, the Usos) while others switched brands and may struggle to stand out (Liv Morgan, Eric Young).

Since the Superstar Shake Up will obviously always be a mixed bag, here are four WWE superstars who benefited from the moves made and three superstars who were actually hurt by the shake-up.

#1 Benefited - the Universal Championship scene on Raw

Reigns moving to SmackDown opens up each man to be the top face of their own show
Reigns moving to SmackDown opens up each man to be the top face of their own show

One thing that was truly frustrating regarding the Universal Championship once it was taken off of Kevin Owens' waist was that it was either held by a placeholder part-timer (Goldberg) or held hostage by a sporadically appearing 'Beast'.

While Brock Lesnar held the title, he routinely faced the same challengers in Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe.

Advertisement

Strowman and Joe were made to lose, but the constant need to crown Reigns as the golden boy - even though he already was that - actually hurt a huge portion of the Raw roster.

Wrestlers like Bray Wyatt, Strowman, Bobby Lashley and Rusev were routinely used to get Reigns over even more while also stymieing any chance any wrestler not named Reigns would have at becoming Universal Champion.

There is also the thought that had Reigns not been forced to leave due to illness that Rollins wouldn't even be holding the title.

So the fact that Reigns is on SmackDown now opens up the possibility for any number of people to be able to get a run with the Universal Championship.

Only a few might get title runs, like Rollins, the Miz and Drew McIntyre, but at least they won't have to be filtered through the usual process of whose turn it was to lose a feud to Roman Reigns.

1 / 7 NEXT
Tags:
WWE SmackDown The IIconics AJ Styles Ember Moon WWE Superstar Shakeup
Advertisement
WWE SmackDown: 5 biggest questions from the Superstar Shake-up episode (April 16, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Superstar Shakeup edition (16th April 2019): 4 things WWE did right
RELATED STORY
3 biggest things WWE cleverly told us on SmackDown Live this week ( 16 April 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bayley and Ember Moon join SmackDown Live roster
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown | Superstar Shakeup 16 April 2019 - Where to watch, Predictions, Start Time & Location 
RELATED STORY
4 future rivalries that WWE teased on SmackDown Live after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE SmackDown Live (April 16th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Predicting the full match-card after the Superstar Shake-Up 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Paige brings Kairi Sane to SmackDown Live as a new alliance is formed
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Officials holding emergency meeting on how to stop Sasha Banks from leaving WWE
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us