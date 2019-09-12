4 WWE Superstars who can afford to lose at Clash of Champions and 4 who cannot

Will the Architect reign supreme this Sunday?

In what looks to be a very promising match-card, WWE will be heading to Charlotte, North Carolina this Sunday to host the third edition of Clash of Champions.

Whilst Seth Rollins' Universal Championship clash with Braun Strowman is likely to close the show, the event could also see a potential return of Bray Wyatt's sadistic new gimmick, The Fiend.

Eleven matches have been announced for the show and with all the championships scheduled to be defended, the fans will be expecting some serious title changes as the night unfolds.

However, this article will shower the spotlight on Superstars facing a do-or-die task this Sunday, especially the likes of Braun Strowman and Bayley.

Live from the Spectrum Center, these are the 4 Superstars who cannot afford to lose this Sunday and 4 who can.

#1 Cannot afford - Bayley

Nothing can stop her now

Starting the list with a name that desperately deserves to be in the same conversation as Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, Bayley will enter the Spectrum Center with a lot of momentum.

As unpredictable as it might have felt, The Hugger is now the favorite to walk out of Clash of Champions as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

With her in-ring athleticism and new found attitude, WWE certainly has a chance of catapulting Bayley as the top star on the Blue brand.

Although her clash with Charlotte will take Bayley to her absolute limits, this bout is a must-win for the latter and a disappointing loss could see her getting lost under the shuffle again.

#2 Can afford to lose - The Miz

The A-Lister is here to stay

Even though the naysayers would find it hard to imagine The Miz outshine Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship, he will enter Clash of Champions with an ample amount of belief and credence.

With Sami Zayn vowing to exhibit Nakamura's artistry to the world, the duo could produce magic moving ahead of the PPV, if provided with the right creative booking.

Therefore, booking the King of Strong Style to lose this clash to the A-Lister would be a travesty. For all the reputation the Miz has built for himself, it doesn't look like a loss to the current Intercontinental Championship would hurt his credibility moving forward.

