4 WWE Superstars who could come as guests on Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House on RAW tonight (May 6, 2019)

Some superstars that could feature on Bray Wyatt's show

‘We are really glad that you are our friend… and this is a friendship that will never, ever end!’

This is what most WWE fans are looking forward to for RAW later tonight as Bray Wyatt’s new look gimmick in Firefly Fun House has started to catch the imagination of the viewers.

At first glance, quite a few people were shocked with how WWE turned such a compelling dark character like Wyatt into a man-child in Firefly Fun House. But with more views and then with the release of the second episode, the shape of the layers behind this character are becoming apparent to the eyes.

The former WWE Champion enthralling performance in this gimmick has now put almost everyone on the edge of the seats in anticipation of what could come next.

Somewhere down the line, we could see WWE stars making guest appearances on the show and who knows, maybe we could even have someone doing that tonight as here are 5 WWE Superstars who could make a guest appearance on Bray Wyatt’s show tonight…

#4 Nikki Cross

She is tailormade to be on Firefly Fun House

If there was anyone for whom the Firefly Fun House is a readymade show, it is Nikki Cross. Her character is as insane as it gets and is perfectly suited to the eeriness behind Bray Wyatt’s new children show.

The craziness behind her character often falls out of place in the WWE ring. But when it comes to the Firefly Fun House, she can complete freedom to be what her character is and it won’t look out of place at all.

Cross is someone whose character could really take her to another level if she is given the platform and what better a stage than with Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House.

