4 WWE Superstars who could consider quitting WWE next after Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks is unhappy about losing the Tag Team titles to the IIconics.

There have been rumors running rampant that Sasha Banks reportedly wanted to "Quit" WWE before WrestleMania 35 - the reason being the company's decision to put the WWE Women's Tag Team titles on The IIconics at the Showcase of the Immortals.

This isn't the first time Banks has lost a major match in one of WWE's big events - it has always been the case with her. Whether it be WrestleMania, SummerSlam or any other pay-per-view, WWE has never booked Banks strongly for long, so it comes as no surprise that she is frustrated and considered quitting.

Banks isn't the only WWE superstar who is fed up with WWE's booking of their character; there are various others that have been mishandled by the company and lost many major matches.

So, here are four superstars who could "Quit" WWE following Sasha Banks...

#4 Asuka

Asuka dropped the SmackDown Women's title and never got the chance to win it back.

Asuka was the main attraction of WWE's women's division during her career in NXT. She was known for her undefeated streak in WWE, even surpassing Goldberg's record. Everyone believed that she would have a great career on WWE's main roster.

When she finally arrived on the main roster, she enjoyed a nice push initially. She became the sole survivor in the 5-on-5 women's traditional Survivor Series elimination match and even won the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match.

However, her aura was shattered after she lost to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34, breaking her undefeated streak in the process. From there, Asuka's downfall began and she lost virutally every major match until TLC 2018 where she was part of the first-ever women's TLC match. She defeated Becky Lynch and Flair to win the SmackDown Women's title at that event, but she lost the title to Flair just before WrestleMania 35.

This has to be frustrating for Asuka, as she seems unable to generate significant momentum from her victories due to WWE's booking.

