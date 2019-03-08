WWE Fastlane 2019 Predictions: Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 158 // 08 Mar 2019, 01:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can Andrade and Mysterio capture the magic from there first two matches?

Although he's 44, Rey Mysterio seems energized by his current run in the WWE. Maybe it's because he was hurt during his last run, but his matches with Andrade on SmackDown Live have proven that he still has it.

Due to the constant feuding with each other, WWE has booked another match between the two rivals, only this time it will be on a PPV.

And while it is technically a part of the PPV, it will be on the Fastlane Kickoff Show, even though the potential for another solid match exists.

Their first match was among the best in WWE over the last six months and it caused creative to book them into a 2-out-of-3 falls match that ended without a definitive winner.

They've also been involved in two great US Open Challenges due to their rivalry. So with another singles match to showcase their feud, what else can we expect? Will we get more reactions like this?

.@Zelina_VegaWWE shocked reaction at the lengths Andrade’s opponents went in the United States Championship Match made "This week in WWE GIFs" https://t.co/6PLz4AAhkG pic.twitter.com/yFklbKFJUT — Zelina-Vega.Net / Fansite (@ZelinaVegaNet) March 2, 2019

A lot of what WWE wants from this might depend on what they have in store for both men at WrestleMania 35. If they are the conclude the feud at Fastlane, then Andrade should go over since he is younger and should be more of a focus going forward.

That doesn't mean Mysterio can't look strong in defeat and give Andrade a run for his money once again.

If WWE wants to prolong the feud another month, then Mysterio might win which will prompt Andrade to attack him post-match or on SmackDown again.

Advertisement

After the attack, he could easily challenge him to a high stakes match at WrestleMania with even a possible stipulation involving masks and hair.

Hopefully, it wouldn't mean that Andrade loses again because Mysterio likely won't lose his mask unless WWE really wants to get heat on Andrade and paint him as 'the man who unmasked Rey Mysterio'.

Some feuds get drawn out too long, like a lot of the feuds on Raw over the Summer involving Elias, Finn Balor and Booby Lashley. But this one has kept the interest of the WWE Universe thanks to moves like this:

This match would have been better suited to kick off the PPV rather than be slotted onto the pre-show due to the likely fast-paced and exciting action.

But when all is said and done, Andrade needs to win the feud. I think Mysterio will likely win the match at Fastlane because I do think WWE realizes they have a bonafide great match in their pockets for WrestleMania with these two due to their fantastic chemistry.

Andrade will win and should win at WrestleMania if the feud lasts another month. It would help propel him further up the card and give him some momentum he might have lost with stop-start appearances.

Advertisement