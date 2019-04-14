4 WWE Superstars who Dean Ambrose never defeated

Dean Ambrose is set to leave WWE

News emerged in January 2019 that Dean Ambrose will leave WWE when his contract expires after WrestleMania 35.

One night after the event, WWE wrote the Shield member out of storylines when he was sent crashing through the announce desk on Monday Night Raw – right in front of his wife, Renee Young – by Bobby Lashley.

Following the show, Ambrose made one final appearance alongside Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins as he recalled some memories from his career and bid farewell to the crowd in Brooklyn, New York.

Despite the fact that the former WWE champion has lost several matches in recent months and he was not even involved at WrestleMania 35, there are still plenty of theories out there that he may have re-signed with the company and that he could return after a short break.

Equally, there have also been several reports which insist that Ambrose is done with WWE, and recent storytelling certainly seems to suggest that that is indeed the case.

Given the numerous reports about his contract status, now feels like the right time to run through some of the highs and lows of Ambrose’s WWE career, so let’s take a look at four of the most notable Superstars who he never defeated in a televised match.

#4 Brock Lesnar

On-screen, the early 2016 feud between Brock Lesnar and Dean Ambrose was relatively underwhelming. Off-screen, certain comments from Ambrose have made the forgettable rivalry a lot more interesting in hindsight.

The two men met in two regular matches in 2016, with the first encounter coming in a Triple Threat match with Roman Reigns at Fastlane. Reigns won the match, setting up a WWE Championship encounter against Triple H, while the story between Lesnar and Ambrose culminated one month later at WrestleMania 32.

As Ambrose famously recalled on The Stone Cold Podcast, he had lots of ideas for his ‘Mania defeat to Lesnar but he felt that he was “met with laziness” from his opponent when he attempted to plan the match with him backstage.

As well as their Fastlane 2016 and WrestleMania 32 encounters, Lesnar and Ambrose were also involved in the same match in the Royal Rumble in 2016 and 2017. However, neither man went on to win.

