4 WWE Superstars who haven't wrestled on TV in 2019

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 482 // 21 Sep 2019, 11:31 IST

Aiden English has not wrestled on WWE television for a long time

WWE has one of the biggest rosters in pro wrestling, with three brands - RAW, SmackDown and NXT, to fill, as well as NXT UK. With such a huge roster comes the issue of how WWE's creative team can utilise all the Superstars on either of these brands.

Sometimes, Superstars are not part of any storylines for a long time, or are repackaged to play roles of a manager on WWE television which results in them no longer wrestling, while there are other Superstars who don't get any TV time because WWE creative does not have any storylines for them or their character/gimmick is obsolete.

Let's take a look at 4 WWE Superstars who haven't wrestled on TV in 2019: (this list includes only matches on the main roster)

#4 Aiden English

Aiden English seems to be a forgotten figure in WWE after having garnered some success and popularity on the main roster when he was paired alongside Rusev. English was an integral part of Rusev's hugely popular Rusev Day gimmick, where he would announce Rusev before the Bulgarian entered into the ring, while also singing.

The gimmick was loved by fans and Rusev and English were one of the best bits of SmackDown Live. But later Rusev and English began a feud with each other which then saw English suggesting that he and Lana - Rusev's wife - were having an affair.

After the feud ended sometime last year, English didn't feature on WWE television, before he returned earlier this year as a commentator on 205 Live alongside Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness, with Dio Maddin now replacing Nigel McGuinness in the commentary team.

English's last televised match was against Rusev on October 23, 2018, but he did wrestle earlier this year against Kassius Ohno at Worlds Collide during Wrestlemania Axxess.

