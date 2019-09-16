6 Attitude Era Superstars still in WWE

Triple H and Mr McMahon were two important characters during the Attitude Era

The Attitude Era was one of the most important in pro wrestling as well as WWE, as Vince McMahon and co. pushed the boundaries of pro wrestling and made fantastic shows week after week.

The Era saw the creation of some incredible characters and feuds, and also created megastars like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, The Undertaker, and Triple H, to name a few.

The Attitude Era ended way back in 2002, but there are still some Superstars from back in the day that are still in WWE.

Let's take a look at 6 Attitude Era Superstars still in WWE: (the list includes active Superstars, or those that are still on the roster that haven't retired yet).

#6 Triple H

Younger fans will know Triple H as the brains behind NXT, which has grown by leaps and bounds and produces fantastic in-ring action.

But older fans will remember Triple H as one of the most vicious heels in the business and a WWE legend. The Game was in several exciting feuds during the Attitude Era and held several titles during that period.

The fourteen-time World Champion was a part of D-Generation X, which was a hugely popular faction, while also being a part of the McMahon–Helmsley faction.

Triple H may not wrestle as much these days, but still features in 2-3 matches a year, with the last one in 2019 being against Randy Orton at Super ShowDown. He also had a match at WrestleMania 35, when he faced off against Batista.

He also featured in both Saudi Arabia PPVs in 2018, with the second of them coming against other Attitude Era Superstars currently in WWE, The Undertaker and Kane, when he teamed up with Shawn Michaels.

