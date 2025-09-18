  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Rhea Ripley
  • 4 WWE Superstars who need to stay out of a title picture for the rest of 2025

4 WWE Superstars who need to stay out of a title picture for the rest of 2025

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Sep 18, 2025 18:11 GMT
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
Rhea Ripley on Monday Night RAW. [Image Source: Getty]

Over the years, WWE has crafted compelling storylines around its several championships and delivered exciting matches. However, in recent times, the creative team has been guilty of pigeonholing certain stars in a title feud, leading to them losing momentum and fan interest.

Ad

Looking ahead to the rest of 2025, many fans believe that some wrestlers may benefit from stepping back from the championship scene to rebuild, refocus, and regain their momentum.

Now, let's look at four WWE Superstars who need to stay out of a title picture for the rest of 2025:

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

#4. Rhea Ripley

In January 2025, on WWE RAW's Netflix premiere, Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan to win the Women's World Championship for the second time in her career. However, two months later, The Eradicator lost the title to IYO SKY.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After several unsuccessful attempts to regain the title, Ripley needs to step back from the Women's World Championship picture for the remainder of this year. With SKY scheduled to face Stephanie Vaquer for the now-vacant title this Saturday at Wrestlepalooza, it will perhaps not be wise on Mami's part to immediately go after the winner of this match, as she's likely to face another loss.

Given that The Eradicator's babyface persona has seemingly reached a plateau, fans now believe that she needs to embrace her dark side to regain momentum as a formidable competitor. Therefore, the Australian stepping away from the world title picture for the remainder of 2025 may not be a bad idea for her future prospects.

Ad

#3. The loser of the IYO SKY- Stephanie Vaquer match at

Wrestlepalooza

Ad

After her scheduled Women's World Championship match against Naomi was called off due to The Glow's pregnancy, IYO SKY will face Stephanie Vaquer this Saturday at Wrestlepalooza in a bid to capture the title she lost at Evolution 2025.

Meanwhile, Vaquer won a 20-woman Battle Royal at WWE Evolution to earn a title opportunity at Clash in Paris. However, with Naomi relinquishing the title weeks before the premium live event, the match was called off. Later, Adam Pearce announced The Genius of the Sky and La Primera as the number-one contenders for the relinquished title.

Ad

That being said, the woman who ends up losing the match this Saturday should stay away from the title scene for the remainder of 2025, as fans are seemingly tired of seeing the same names being involved in the Women's World Championship picture.

They'd love to see new challengers step up to the star who gets crowned in Indianapolis.

#2. Jey Uso

Jey Uso captured his first World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Gunther at WrestleMania 41. However, he was dethroned by The Ring General in a highly anticipated rematch on the RAW after Money in the Bank PLE this past June.

Ad

With Seth Rollins being the current title holder, it seems WWE is likely to keep him as champion till 'Mania 42. If this proves to be true, and given that Jey recently reunited with Jimmy Uso, The YEET Master may need to stay away from the title scene for now.

Instead of pursuing Rollins' championship and continuing to suffer major losses due to The Vision's and possibly LA Knight's interference, Jey should prioritize strengthening his reunion with Jimmy and focus on his ongoing feud with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, and possibly Knight.

Ad

#1. Former WWE United States Champion LA Knight

It seems WWE isn't ready to crown LA Knight as world champion yet, as The Megastar has repeatedly suffered defeats in his ongoing feud with The Vision.

Although Knight has been prominently featured in the World Heavyweight Championship picture for the past few months, he is still perceived as the weakest contender for the title as opposed to Jey Uso and CM Punk.

Given his repeated pinfall defeats in tag team and singles bouts recently, Knight needs some time to rebuild momentum on the red brand's show before he once again sets his sights on Seth Rollins' title.

About the author
Bethel Benjamin

Bethel Benjamin

Twitter icon

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications