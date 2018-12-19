4 WWE Superstars who retired in 2018

2018 has seen many wrestlers walk away from the ring

Vince McMahon recently returned to Monday Night Raw to state that he was ushering a new era and that there would be a number of new faces joining both Raw and SmackDown Live in the coming months.

Whilst this is something that the company has needed for a while and there is always room for new faces in WWE, there are many stars who have left a gap in the company, which is now there to be filled.

Retirement from a profession that many stars have worked their entire lives for isn't the easiest thing to do, but over the past year, there have been many current and former WWE stars who have made the decision to hang up their wrestling boots for good.

#4 Summer Rae

Summer Rae was released from WWE back in 2017

Summer Rae came through the ranks in NXT at a time when the Women's Revolution was merely whispered, she was able to work with some of the top stars in WWE at present but shockingly when she was promoted to the main roster, she fell out of favor.

Summer Rae was still contracted to WWE for more than a year before the company opted to release her in October 2017, which allowed her to continue the modeling career that she had started whilst still working for the biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

Rae has since returned to the ring for one independent show which took place back in May, but the former star has assured fans that she is now retired from the ring and is looking to push forward with her blossoming modeling and acting career instead. Many fans will remember that Summer Rae became the first female WWE star to be part of a WWE Studios production a few years ago, when she was cast in The Marine 4: Moving Target.

