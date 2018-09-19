4 WWE Superstars who should retire soon and 4 who should not

Michaels is one Superstar who has stuck to his in-ring retirement

The WWE roster today is more stacked with talent from all over the world than it has ever been in the history of the company. Along with the younger talent, we also have some veterans - some like Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy who are a regular part of the shows every week.

In addition, we have some legends like The Undertaker who make an appearance around 2-3 times a year, usually wrestling at one of the 'Big 4' pay-per-views, and other veteran stars like the Big Show and Kane, who make sparse appearances and take part in a few storylines, before taking time off again.

Now, I agree that the choice of retirement from the business is completely the decision of a Superstar, but it might be in the interest of the company and the fans, as well as a few veterans themselves to hang up their boots for good; while there are other stars who might still have some gas left in the tank.

With that in mind, let us have a look at five Superstars who should probably retire soon, and five who can still go on for a while.

#1 Should not retire - Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy can still go as well as any of the younger guys on the roster

When I had the idea for this article a week or so ago, this slide was supposed to be titled - The Hardy Brothers. But unfortunately, just a few days ago, Matt Hardy announced his in-ring retirement via a video on Twitter after wrestling his supposed last match at a Live Event. This just goes on to show how uncertain the business of pro-wrestling is and to what extent the Superstars are willing to put their bodies on the line for the sake of the fans.

Fortunately however, the younger Hardy seems to only get better with age and is still going ahead with full speed. His match at Hell in a Cell proved just how good he can be, but at 41 years of age, one has to wonder how much longer Jeff will be able to wrestle full-time like he is doing now. This is especially considering the high-risk wrestling style of The Charismatic Enigma. Rumours are abound that he is fighting with a number of nagging injuries such as numbness in his arms, but is fighting through them nonetheless.

Even if he cannot carry on full-time, I feel it will be great to have Jeff appear on a part-time at least, as he still is very much capable of putting on a show stopper every time he is in the ring and the crowd absolutely love him. Here's to hoping that Brother Nero still has some fuel left in the tank to keep going for a few more years.

