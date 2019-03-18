4 WWE Superstars Who Should Retire The Rock

Jake Sasko FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 971 // 18 Mar 2019, 19:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

One Last Match For The Great One

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the biggest names in WWE history. Since leaving WWE in 2004 he has become a huge movie star and is one of the most famous people in the entire world.

He left for Hollywood early and it may surprise people that he is only 46 years of age. While that is old for a wrestler he can probably still go in the ring, due to the shape he is in all the time. If Johnson could get time off to have one more big match to finally end his career, these 4 superstars would be the best choices to go one on one with the great one for his last match.

#4 Adam Cole

He Would Win, And That's Undisputed

Now, this may seem shocking to start with, but it could be a great choice.

As I have mentioned on previous lists, having an old superstar nearing retirement putting over a young former NXT star is a great way to build new, main event talent. There are not many better heels in the business today than Adam Cole.

The cockiness and promo ability he possesses can remind people of the Great One himself in his younger years. Bringing Cole up from NXT, building him up in semi-big feuds for a while, and then finally having him face The Rock at mania would make for a great story and build. Having undisputed era attack Rock and be banned from ringside could add a layer or two to the match itself. This would be an interesting choice, but a solid one.

#3 Triple H

Could He Face The Game?

The Rock and Triple H had a confrontation at Wrestlemania 31 which was supposed to lead to a blow off at mania 32 a year later. This never came to life, however, to have his final match with a career rival like Hunter could be an enjoyable send off for Rocky.

A match of this magnitude could main event any show and although both men are aging, they could still have a fun, basic match which the crowd would enjoy. Whether Hunter is a face or a heel, this would be a good end to The Rock's career.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement