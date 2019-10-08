4 WWE Superstars who were legitimately injured at Hell in a Cell 2019

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.10K // 08 Oct 2019, 07:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The injuries really racked up last night at Hell in a Cell

WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 took over Sacramento, California on Sunday night and saw several Superstars pull out all of the stops to ensure that it was the best ending to one of the biggest weeks in the history of WWE.

Whenever a WWE Superstar steps into the ring, they put their body on the line and sometimes this means that they can suffer some horrific injuries.

Hell in a Cell is a match like no other and given the added weapons and the fact that the cell itself is usually used as a weapon, it's not unusual for there to be many injuries following the annual pay-per-view.

Last year's event saw an entire list of injured Superstars and it appears that this year is no different since the injuries are currently being released publically in the build-up to Monday Night Raw.

With The WWE Draft set the take place in just four days, this is the worst time to be injured, but these four WWE Superstars could require a few days rest following the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

#4 Ali

Ali suffered quite the injury at Hell in a Cell

Ali took on Randy Orton last night as part of Hell in a Cell, in a match that was set up last minute but could have easily stolen the show. Mid-way through the match, Ali collided with the announce table and looked as though he burnt his stomach in the process.

The friction burn continued to fester throughout the match to the point that it was hard to ignore by the time Randy Orton hit his RKO and pinned the former Cruiserweight Champion, but it could have become much worse when the adrenaline wore off.

Ali didn't suffer one of the biggest injuries on the night, but it was one that was so noticeable that Ali himself would have definitely been aware of it when he headed backstage.

1 / 4 NEXT