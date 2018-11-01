4 WWE Superstars with the most matches in 2018 so far

Finn Balor and Seth Rollins have been a part of a match on almost every RAW episode

WWE Superstars perform all round the globe, and wrestle almost every night to entertain the WWE Universe. Apart from the regular RAW and SmackDown episodes, the WWE Superstars are a part of at least 2 live events in a week.

Superstars like Brock Lesnar, Shane McMahon, Triple H, The Undertaker, and John Cena have limited their in-ring time, but there are superstars like Finn Balor, AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, etc who are workhorses of the company.

Here's a list of 4 superstars who have taken part in the most number of matches in 2018.

(This list considers live events, RAW, SD Live, PPVs and WWE Mixed Match Challenge only)

#4 Shinsuke Nakamura - 125

He feuded with Jeff Hardy, and won the US title

Shinsuke Nakamura is one of the most poorly handled superstars on the main roster at the moment. During his NXT run, Nakamura seemed to be the next big thing in the WWE. But ever since his arrival on the main roster, The Artist has failed to stay relevant.

He won the Royal Rumble match this year, and challenged AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 34. Deemed as a dream match by the WWE Universe, the match failed to live up to its expectations, and also Nakamura turned heel after losing the bout.

The Japanese superstar then had multiple matches with Styles, but failed to capture the WWE Championship. He moved on to feud with Jeff Hardy, and won the US title from him at the Extreme Rules PPV.

Nakamura had been a part of every WWE pay-per-view where the SmackDown roster has performed, but the WWE Creative team has left him off the last 3 PPVs. Nakamura has had 8 PPV matches in 2018, with his Survivor Series match against Seth Rollins scheduled to be his 9th. He has had 125 matches in the year 2018 thus far.

