4 WWE Superstars you didn't know married in 2019 

Many WWE couples have already walked down the aisle in 2019

WWE Superstars are on the road for around 300 days a year, which means that more often than not they will become friends with a number of their colleagues and develop little cliques that they then go on to travel in.

Friendships aren't the only things formed on the road since many relationships have blossomed as a result of WWE's tedious travel schedule and each year a number of known faces go on to marry whilst still part of the company.

There were a number of names like Sarah Logan and Raymond Rowe, Lio Rush and even Ric Flair who made the long walk down the aisle back in 2018, but there have already been several names who have decided to make their relationships official this year as well.

The following list looks at just five current or former WWE stars who have married in the first eight months of 2019.

#4 Humberto Carrillo

Humberto Carrillo married Tania Ramirez earlier this year

Humberto Carrillo has been making a name for himself on 205 Live over the past few months, but the attention turned to his personal life back in July when it was revealed on Instagram that the star had finally walked down the aisle with his long-time girlfriend Tania Ramirez.

The couple announced their engagement back in May before seemingly planning a small ceremony that included a handful of friends and family just two months later. Their union became public knowledge when Humberto's wife announced it on her Instagram page at the end of July.

Humberto has been one of the standout stars on 205 Live in recent months and with rumors that the brand could be heading towards a shocking end, it will be interesting to see which main roster brand he ends up on.

