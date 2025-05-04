4 WWE teams that got disbanded this week

WWE released a bunch of stars from the company on Friday, with names still trickling out on Saturday. This came after a few days of speculation that some names would be cut or their contracts wouldn't be renewed.

Ad

Some releases mess up potential plans, stories, or teams. The latter is especially true almost any time there is a round of cuts from the Triple H-led promotion. Groups or teams end up in a rough spot. One stable whose future is murky is Damage CTRL. Dakota Kai was unfortunately released, but Asuka, Kairi Sane, and IYO SKY remain with the company. Still, the group's status isn't clear.

Regardless of Damage CTRL's status, there are several teams and stables that got disbanded this week thanks to the cuts. This article will take a look at four groups that are no longer united in World Wrestling Entertainment thanks to Friday's cuts.

Ad

Trending

#4. Chemical X is no more following releases

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chemical X was a relatively new faction on WWE NXT. The trio included former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Gigi Dolin, the unbelievably talented Tatum Paxley, and former SmackDown star Shotzi.

Fans instantly gravitated towards this trio. They had a unique look and a chemistry that couldn't be denied. They seemed to be perfect candidates to join the main roster following WrestleMania 41.

Unfortunately, two of the three members of the WWE stable are no longer going to be on NXT television. Gigi Dolin was released by the sports entertainment juggernaut, while Shotzi's contract isn't being renewed. Needless to say, Chemical X is no more. Given the potential that the group had, this is truly a shame.

Ad

#3. Pure Fusion Collective is no more in WWE

Pure Fusion Collective was a stable on WWE Monday Night RAW. The group was led by Sonya Deville and comprised Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler.

The stable first took a major hit earlier this year when Sonya Deville was released by WWE. This meant the faction lost its leader and mouthpiece. From there, Shayna and Zoey both began to appear on television less frequently, but PFC remained active as a tag team.

Ad

Unfortunately, even as a tag team, Pure Fusion Collective appears to be over. Shayna Baszler was part of the cuts that took place on Friday. This means Zoey Stark is the only member of the trio to remain in the company now. While the stable could live on in some way if Stark were to recruit someone else, that seems unlikely.

#2. Gallus was collectively released

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gallus was a trio of Scottish professional wrestlers. Real-life brothers Joe Coffey and Mark Coffey united with Wolfgang to form the stable. While they were all known for their work on the British indie scene, they joined WWE through NXT UK.

Joe Coffey was one of the top stars of the British brand and headlined NXT UK TakeOver events. Meanwhile, Wolfgang and Mark Coffey were successful tag team stars on both NXT UK and WWE NXT. They even held tag team gold.

Ad

The trio was most recently seen on the EVOLVE brand, but that will no longer be the case moving forward. Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang were all part of this weekend's cuts and will soon return to the independent wrestling scene.

#1. Half of Meta-Four is no longer in the sports entertainment juggernaut

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Meta-Four was a special stable on WWE NXT. The group consisted of Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Lash Legend, and Jakara Jackson. The faction had a ton of charisma, and each member brought something special to the group.

Heads were turned on WWE NXT last week when The Meta-Four reunited, only to immediately break up. As it turns out, the decision was clearly made due to the then-impending cuts.

Unfortunately, both Jakara Jackson and Oro Mensah were released by World Wrestling Entertainment this weekend. While Noam and Lash remain, the Meta-Four is no more. This is another example of a stable having main roster potential, but now, unfortunately, that potential will never be realized.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More