4 WWE titles that can change hands by Money in the Bank 2025

WWE Backlash in St. Louis aired this past Saturday, but fans are already looking ahead to June. The sports entertainment juggernaut will be offering two premium live events on the very same day.

First, World Wrestling Entertainment, NXT, and AAA will present Worlds Collide. From there, the main event of the evening will be Money in the Bank 2025. This event is sure to be one for the books, as the big show always delivers exciting matches and memorable moments.

The road to Money in the Bank should be an interesting one, however. Not only are there the standard episodes of RAW and SmackDown, which are bound to have notable matches, but Saturday Night's Main Event will also be taking place before the June PLE.

This article will take a look at four titles that might change hands before Money in the Bank even arrives. Multiple top champions have one or several potential challenges gunning for them, which means a title change could be on the horizon. Who may lose their gold?

Below are four WWE titles that can change hands by Money in the Bank 2025.

#4. Rhea Ripley could dethrone IYO SKY of her Women's World Title

IYO SKY is arguably the best wrestler in the world today when it comes to in-ring work. She is a multi-time world champion, a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, and a former NXT Women's Champion.

SKY is the reigning Women's World Champion. She won the prized WWE title in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 41 by defeating Rhea Ripley. IYO then proceeded to retain her title against both The Eradicator and Bianca Belair at The Show of Shows.

With that being said, Rhea is still gunning for the gold. After IYO and Rhea successfully defeated Roxanne Perez and Giulia in the main event of RAW, Ripley was seen eyeing the world title. A championship bout is surely coming and if it does, Rhea could win the gold back before Money in the Bank.

#3. Dominik Mysterio has multiple people gunning for his title

Expand Tweet

Dominik Mysterio was one of WWE's most hated stars for close to three years. Nowadays, that has begun to change. The former North American Champion and current Intercontinental Champion is actually beginning to win fans over.

Unfortunately, Dominik's title win has led to him gaining more enemies than perhaps ever before. For example, Penta has been chasing after the Intercontinental Title. AJ Styles also wants to capture the prized belt.

Not only does Dominik have to worry about Penta and AJ Styles, but he might have to also be wary of Finn Balor. Dirty Dom and Finn have had issues throughout 2025 and even got into it at WrestleMania. If any of these three men challenge Dirty Dom in the coming weeks, the title may change hands.

#2. Tiffany Stratton could lose the WWE Women's Title to Nia Jax

Expand Tweet

Tiffany Stratton is one of the best pure athletes in WWE. Beyond being charismatic and having a star look, she can do high flying or power around almost anybody in the women's division.

The Buff Barbie cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase at the beginning of the year to win the WWE Women's Championship. Since then, she has successfully held onto the gold despite Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and others looking to dethrone her.

Recently, Nia Jax defeated Jade Cargill on Friday Night SmackDown and that win has now catapulted Jax back into the world title picture. Be it on SmackDown or at Saturday Night's Main Event, Jax could potentially regain the world title by defeating Tiffany once and for all.

#1. The Street Profits could lose their tag team gold soon

The Street Profits are a tag team comprised of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford. The two have held titles on every brand they've been a part of and recently captured the WWE Tag Team Titles.

With that being said, The Street Profits may be in trouble, as a new hot tag team is on the scene. Fraxiom, the tag team name of Nathan Frazer and Axiom, have arrived on WWE's main roster and are looking to take over the tag team scene.

The newcomers got a great start. Not only have they defeated multiple other teams, but they even pinned The Street Profits on SmackDown. Since they defeated the champions once, they very well could do it again. Triple H could, and arguably should, have the two teams clash soon, perhaps even at Saturday Night's Main Event.

