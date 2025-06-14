4 WWE titles that may not be defended at Night of Champions 2025

WWE had a busy Saturday just a week ago with both Worlds Collide and Money in the Bank airing. Meanwhile, a month from now, WWE will feature three shows in one weekend, as NXT Great American Bash, Saturday Night's Main Event, and Evolution will take place on July 12 and 13.

Before that massive weekend, however, there is another premium live event. World Wrestling Entertainment will host Night of Champions live from Saudi Arabia in two weeks.

So far, three matches are set for the show. John Cena will defend his gold against CM Punk, plus there will be the finals of the King and the Queen of the Ring Tournaments. Other than that, fans can likely expect around two other matches on the card.

It means there will be multiple title matches that might not be a part of the Night of Champions card. This article will take a look at four specific championships that are least likely to end up on the lineup, including three world championship belts.

Below are four WWE titles that may not be defended at Night of Champions 2025.

#4. The New Day are seemingly avoiding a title defense

WWE introduced the World Tag Team Title in 2002, which was then known as the WWE Tag Team Title. As confusing as that may be, the title has also been unified on multiple occasions and was once known as the RAW Tag Team Title.

Today, WWE legends The New Day hold the gold. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods won the coveted title at WrestleMania 41, where they defeated The War Raiders.

The New Day recently cut a promo that made it clear they have no intentions of defending their titles unless their opposition "earns it." This likely means that before the gold is on the line, WWE might book a No.1 contender's match or a tournament of some kind. If that's the case, a title defense probably isn't coming any time soon.

#3. IYO SKY seems lost in the shuffle on Monday Night RAW

WWE first introduced the Women's World Championship in 2016. Back then, it was referred to as the SmackDown Women's Championship. The first-ever winner of the prestigious belt was Becky Lynch.

Nine years later, IYO SKY is the reigning Women's World Champion. She captured the title a few weeks ahead of WrestleMania, where she defeated Rhea Ripley in a one-on-one match. SKY has since retained the gold against both Ripley and Bianca Belair.

Unfortunately, IYO hasn't done much since then. She had a feud with Roxanne Perez and Giulia, but the title wasn't on the line. A rivalry with Liv Morgan was teased, but The Miracle Kid's focus shifted to Nikki Bella. Unless somebody steps up out of nowhere, it appears that The Genius of the Sky won't be defending her gold at Night of Champions.

#2. There is no obvious match for Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Championship

The WWE Women's Championship was also introduced back in 2016, albeit a few months earlier. It served as the replacement for the Divas Championship and was later known as the RAW Women's Championship. Charlotte Flair was the first woman to hold the gold.

Over nine years later, Tiffany Stratton is the reigning WWE Women's Champion. She cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase at the beginning of 2025 and defeated Nia Jax to capture the gold.

While Stratton has since overcome challengers like Bayley, Nia Jax, and Charlotte Flair, she doesn't have an obvious opponent at the moment. Naomi revealed her plans to cash in on Tiffany, and Nia teased wanting yet another match, but neither seems likely for Night of Champions.

#1. Gunther just won the World Heavyweight Championship

The World Heavyweight Championship debuted just two years ago. While there have been other world titles in WWE, including its spiritual predecessor, which debuted back in 2002, this edition of the title and its lineage are relatively new.

The first-ever WWE World Heavyweight Champion was Seth Rollins. He later lost the title to Drew McIntyre, who lost the gold to Damian Priest. The latter lost the belt to Gunther, who lost it to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. On WWE RAW just days ago, The Ring General defeated Uso to regain the coveted prize.

With that victory, Gunther is on top of the mountain again. It also likely means he won't be defending the gold at Night of Champions, however. With just two weeks until the show, there isn't time to build up a challenger for the gold. Since The Ring General is rumored to put the title on the line against Goldberg at the next Saturday Night's Main Event, he might not defend the strap against a last-minute opponent in Saudi Arabia.

