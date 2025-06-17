4 WWE women Dominik Mysterio can replace Liv Morgan with

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have been WWE's hottest couple for around a year now. The two officially became an item, at least publicly, at SummerSlam in August. Over 10 months later, and they both remain big deals.

Ad

In fact, both Dominik and Liv are champions. Dirty Dom is the reigning Intercontinental Champion, while Morgan is one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions. They should be on top of the world, but things went awry on Monday Night RAW.

This week on RAW, Liv faced Kairi Sane in a singles match, but the bout was stopped almost immediately. It was later revealed that Morgan suffered a dislocated shoulder during the contest. For now, it isn't yet clear how severe the injury is.

Ad

Trending

If The Miracle Kid has to take a substantial break from television, there is a very real chance that Dirty Dom might replace Liv with a separate love interest. He pulled this exact thing with Rhea Ripley last year, when she was out with an injury, and Mysterio could do it again.

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

If he does replace The Miracle Kid, who might be the female star he chooses? Below are four WWE women Dominik Mysterio can replace Liv Morgan with.

Ad

#4. Roxanne Perez and Dominik Mysterio have already teased interest

Expand Tweet

Ad

Roxanne Perez is an incredible young star. She shocked the world when she broke the record for the most time spent in a Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. Now, she is part of the WWE RAW roster.

Dominik Mysterio and Roxanne are already interacting thanks to Perez's alliance in The Judgment Day. Finn Balor introduced her to the WWE stable just as The Prodigy was called up. Immediately, Finn seemed to try to play matchmaker between Dirty Dom and the former NXT Women's Champion.

Ad

While it hasn't worked so far, Finn's actions could prove more effective now that Liv Morgan might be away from television. Dominik and Roxanne together constantly, with no sign of The Miracle Kid, could be enough for sparks to fly, and the two could end up in a relationship sooner rather than later.

#3. Raquel Rodriguez and Dirty Dom spend a lot of time together in WWE

Raquel Rodriguez is a dominant WWE star. She is taller and more powerful than almost anyone else in the company. That has led to Raquel winning the tag team gold repeatedly, as well as the NXT Women's Title.

Ad

Much like Roxanne Perez, Dirty Dom already interacts with Raquel Rodriguez. They are part of The Judgment Day together alongside Finn Balor, Liv Morgan, and JD McDonagh. This means they're regularly together in the clubhouse, too, again, just like Perez now.

The big difference, of course, is that Raquel and Dom have been united for almost a year now as opposed to just a few weeks. With that much time spent together, it doesn't seem unrealistic that sparks could fly. Besides, fans know Dirty Dom is attracted to powerful, muscular women based on his past with Rhea Ripley.

Ad

#2. He could get back together with Rhea Ripley

Expand Tweet

Ad

Speaking of Rhea Ripley, The Eradicator is arguably one of the most popular female stars in WWE history. She gets reactions from the crowd that can only be matched by Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, which is absolutely incredible to see.

Rhea and Dominik Mysterio have a complicated history together. Ripley manipulated Dirty Dom to leave his father, Rey Mysterio, and join The Judgment Day in 2022. From there, they became a couple until Dominik Mysterio left her for Morgan at WWE SummerSlam last year.

Ad

Couples getting back together, even after messy breakups, isn't unusual in life. In some ways, Rhea getting back with Mysterio, and thus replacing Liv, could be the sweetest revenge after the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour cruelly destroyed Ripley's life for months.

#1. Stephanie Vaquer would make for a very interesting option

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stephanie Vaquer is the future of WWE. She joined NXT last year after getting noticed for her work in CMLL and at AEW's Forbidden Door pay-per-view. She has since captured the NXT Women's Championship and Women's North American Title in near-record time.

Unlike the other names on this list, La Primera doesn't have any notable history with Dominik Mysterio. The two haven't interacted at all in WWE, at least not on television.

With that being said, their lack of a history together could be exactly why it makes sense to unite the pair. This would be completely different for both stars and provide something fresh and exciting. Plus, it would set up a feud with Liv Morgan and Stephanie Vaquer in the future, which would be incredible.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More