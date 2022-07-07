4 WWE Women who were kicked out of the locker room by fellow superstars

One of the most famous WWE Superstars to be kicked out of the locker room was The Miz, after Chris Benoit used his power and influence to force him to leave and dress in the bathroom.

Although there have been several other men omitted from changing with their fellow superstars, it appears that this is also a practice that seems to be taking place with the women.

The following list looks at just four former Women's Champions who were kicked out of the locker room by their peers.

#4. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella is now a household name, she and her sister Brie have changed the landscape for women in WWE throughout their time in the company and the twins recently became Hall of Famers.

The former Divas Champion became a popular woman in the locker room late in her career, ahead of retirement, but revealed in her autobiography entitled "Incomparable" that life in WWE was tough when she started.

Nikki revealed that they were hazed heavily by the locker room because the women saw them as models coming to take their place. This included having pranks played on them and even being told the wrong time to turn up for shows so that they got into trouble with management.

#3. WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella

Brie Bella alongside her sister Nikki revealed that she endured some interesting hazing rituals when she first made her way up to WWE's main roster. Like her sister, she was the subject of several pranks and the duo even revealed that at one point it was made clear that they were not welcome in the locker room.

The two women instead got dressed in the bathroom for a while and were content to do this since they still had each other, which allowed them to push through the bullying.

It was only when a WWE official stepped in and saw that the two stars were being forced to dress in the bathroom that things changed and they were finally welcomed.

#2. Melina

Melina was one of the women who was forced to carry the Women's Division after the retirement of Trish Stratus and Lita. The former Women's Champion and Mickie James dominated the division for many months before the landscape of the company changed and interestingly both women have since returned to be part of the Women's Evolution.

Melina had her own issues and her ego reportedly became a problem for many of her peers. It reached a climax when Lita, who was usually a laid-back person in the locker room, decided to kick her out of the locker room. The issues were reportedly seen in front of the wrestlers' court, which then led to Melina being removed from the locker room for several weeks.

#1. Victoria

Victoria is a former two-time Women's Champion and someone who helped to pave the way alongside the likes of Trish Stratus and Lita. Although Victoria is now seen as a veteran in the business, there was once a time when she was a rookie.

The former Women's Champion recently sat down with NBC Sports Boston’s “Ten Count” show, where she was able to reveal a heartbreaking story about how she was treated when she first signed with WWE.

“I didn’t realize where they used to get the girls from. They would get the girls, the entourage, from like, strip clubs, from their local strip clubs and stuff like that to come out like, ‘Wooo!’ You know, get the crowd rowdy. They didn’t know I was going to wrestling school, and when I went to the locker room – you know, I came back to the locker room after I was working in the ring, just grappling and stuff like that and introducing myself. I came back and my stuff was outside of the room. I was like, ‘Oh.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ And someone said, ‘You know, this is for contracted girls only,’ and I go, ‘Oh, okay.’ I didn’t make eye contact, and I just took my bag. I go, ‘Okay, okay. I just signed a three-year deal, but that’s okay,’ and I got dressed in the janitors closet.” via WrestleTalk.

Victoria was accepted into the locker room in the end and went on to compete in some of the biggest matches in the company's history.

