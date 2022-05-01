4 WWE women from the main roster who could appear on NXT 2.0 after Natalya

In recent weeks, WWE SmackDown Superstar Natalya has been seen appearing on both the blue brand and NXT 2.0. The former SmackDown Women's Champion is currently embroiled in a feud with Cora Jade on the Tuesday night show.

Seeing a veteran like The Queen of Harts appearing on the repackaged developmental brand has opened up the possibility for other main roster superstars to make their way to Florida to also make their presence felt each week.

With that being said, let's take a look at four WWE women from the main roster who could appear on NXT 2.0 after Natalya.

#4 Shotzi could return to NXT to reignite her career in WWE

Shotzi truly deserve better ... because WWE really ruin her

It just hasn't seemed to quite work out for Shotzi on SmackDown. First, losing her tag team partner Tegan Nox, then losing key elements of her gimmick. Her recent heel turn also hasn't done her any favors as she remains on the periphery.

Despite appearing in a significant segment on SmackDown this past week, facing Ronda Rousey during The Baddest Woman on the Planet's Beat The Clock series with SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, the show didn't provide the star with any sort of rub.

A return to NXT could be the right move to reignite the flame and get her career back on track.

#3 Lacey Evans could head to NXT 2.0 for some warm-up matches before her official return to the ring on SmackDown

Lacey Evans making her entrance on SmackDown

WWE is currently gearing up for the in-ring return of Lacey Evans. On SmackDown each week, vignettes are being played showcasing the life of The Sassy Southern Belle to get the fans more invested in her character.

Before Evans steps into the ring on the blue brand, the former Marine could head to NXT 2.0 to shake off some ring rust, ready to be firing on cylinders when an opportunity comes knocking every Friday night. It's a win-win, as it would also give the WWE Universe a reason to tune in to see her in action.

#2 Doudrop could look to make an impact on NXT 2.0 before returning to RAW

Doudrop competing against Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at the 2022 Royal Rumble

Doudrop has seemingly fallen off the radar on WWE RAW. The last time she competed on television was on March 14 where she was defeated by Bianca Belair on the Road to WrestleMania.

Whilst appearing on NXT UK in the past, the Scotland-born star has never fought on NXT 2.0. Now could be the perfect opportunity for that to happen to give Doudrop a fresh run before returning to RAW in the near future.

#1 Aliyah could have a run on the Tuesday night show challenging Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Championship

Sohail Malik



The Canadian of Syrian & Iraqi origin has become the First Arab Woman to main event Congratulations to Aliyah for making #WWE history!The Canadian of Syrian & Iraqi origin has become the First Arab Woman to main event #SmackDown Congratulations to Aliyah for making #WWE history!The Canadian of Syrian & Iraqi origin has become the First Arab Woman to main event #SmackDown . https://t.co/apnaWysdyA

One particular performer that has "superstar" written all over them is Aliyah. She appeared to be in for a major push earlier this year in a Guinness Book of Records feud with Natalya, but that momentum has faded.

She could be the perfect foe for Mandy Rose on NXT in a rivalry battling over the NXT Women's Championship. Such a feud would allow Aliyah the opportunity to establish herself more as a top contender, plus, it would increase her stock with the fans, especially if she toppled the Golden Goddess.

Which female main roster WWE Superstar do you think will appear on NXT 2.0 next? Let us know in the comments section below!

