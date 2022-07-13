At WWE Money in the Bank, Liv Morgan defeated six other women to win the Money in the Bank briefcase. By winning the ladder match to earn this opportunity of a lifetime, Morgan could get a title shot at any point over the course of a year. But nobody expected her to use the title opportunity so soon.

Later that same night, Liv cashed in on her briefcase for a title opportunity against Ronda Rousey. The Baddest Woman On The Planet had just defended the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya. In the end, Liv picked up the win and won the title.

As the new SmackDown Women's Champion, Liv Morgan will have many women standing in line to challenge her for the gold. Friends and foes alike want to stand at the mountaintop as champions. Due to this, some friends may betray their nature to push her off the side of it. Simply put, some babyfaces may turn heel in order to potentially win the title.

Out of all the babyfaces in WWE, who is most likely to turn into a villain just for the sake of gold? Some stars have a history of being bad, some are more natural as villains, and then some could use a change in order to succeed.

Below listed are 4 WWE women who could turn heel to face Liv Morgan.

#4. Aliyah could drop the good girl routine

SmackDown's Aliyah

Aliyah first signed with World Wrestling Entertainment back in 2015. During her time with WWE, she's struggled to maintain a full-time spot on television. With NXT, she'd often appear for a little bit and then disappear. She struggled to gain traction.

Even so, her time on the main roster has been similar. While she has had short stories with Natalya and Sonya Deville, Aliyah is still somewhat one dimensional. She's a smiley underdog who isn't a bad wrestler but isn't at the top of the pack either.

The Canadian superstar proved she can be an effective heel when she briefly teamed up with Vanessa Borne on NXT. It may help her stand if she can channel that heel persona, potentially opening the door up for a bout with Liv. While it can be certain that Aliyah likely wouldn't dethrone the blonde champion, Liv could certainly use opponents she can defeat soundly. Aliyah would fit that role.

#3. Bianca Belair may become greedy

Bianca Belair isn't currently part of the SmackDown brand. Instead, the successful babyface is on Monday Night RAW as the RAW Women's Champion. She's held the championship since WrestleMania 38.

Belair first signed with WWE in 2016. She appeared on occasional live events and in the Mae Young Classic before becoming a full-time member of the NXT roster in 2018. While she never captured a title on the black and gold brand, she has won world titles on both RAW and SmackDown since joining the main roster.

Typically, a champion on RAW challenging for a championship on SmackDown would be relatively unheard of. Lately, however, The Bloodline has proven that holding titles on both shows is a possibility. Bianca works as either a babyface or a heel, but if she gets greedy, she may set her eyes on Liv's championship. A heel Belair challenging Liv in a title vs. title bout would be extremely exciting.

#2. Raquel Rodriguez could be an intimidating challenger

Raquel Rodriguez first signed with WWE in 2016. She appeared sporadically on NXT, live events, and during the two Mae Young Classic events. But it was in 2020 when she became a regular on-screen performer. While on the brand, she won the tag team title alongside Dakota Kai on two occasions plus she captured the NXT Women's Championship.

While Rodriguez was mostly a heel during her time with NXT, she was called up to the main roster earlier this year as a babyface. Raquel is a smiley babyface who, as of now, hasn't shown the WWE Universe much of a mean streak.

If Raquel were to turn heel, Liv Morgan would be in big trouble. Rodriguez is a massive woman who would easily outpower Liv. With Raquel's mean streak making a return, Liv could potentially have an unbeatable challenge on her hands. A beloved Liv fighting a monster like Raquel would be compelling.

#1. Ronda Rousey wants her WWE SmackDown Women's Champioship back

Ronda Rousey

WWE recently announced that Liv Morgan will be defending her SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam. Her opponent will be the person she dethroned for the title in the first place, Ronda Rousey.

The Baddest Woman On The Planet was the reigning champion. She successfully defended her title against Natalya at Money in the Bank. However, following her win, Liv cashed in on the Money in the Bank briefcase for an immediate title win and pulled it off. Ronda was initially gracious in her defeat, showing respect to the new champion.

Still, Ronda is a natural heel. Fans want to dislike her. With Liv cashing in on her, Rousey has the perfect opportunity to turn into a villain. Rousey lost due to being hurt following a tough title match, and she has reason as to why she wasn't fairly beaten

Rousey could also lash out at fans since WWE fans adore Liv, but Ronda doesn't always get as much love from the audience, especially from fans on social media. Ronda using that as a motivation for a heel turn could be quite compelling.

With Liv Morgan now as the SmackDown Women's Champion, the locker room is surely lining up for a chance to challenge her. Be it babyfaces, heels, or those changing alignments, Liv will have her hands full on SmackDown.

