4 WWE WrestleMania matches that were canceled for non-injury reasons

WWE WrestleMania PLEs have always been the best place to watch the biggest rivalries in the industry. Over the years, WWE fans have witnessed some of the best matches take place at The Show of Shows. The creative team also adds some once-in-a-lifetime contests to many ‘Mania events to make things more exclusive.

However, some big matches have had to be cut from the show due to various reasons. Injuries have played a major role on the Road to 'Mania; meanwhile, other reasons have also caused match cancellations.

Check out the four WWE WrestleMania matches that had to be canceled for non-injury reasons.

#4. A mixed tag team match involving Cody Rhodes was nixed at WrestleMania 29

Cody Rhodes is currently enjoying main-event status in WWE. He has already been in the main event three nights of WrestleMania since his return to the company. He will be featured in his fourth main event against John Cena at WrestleMania 41.

Back in 2013, Rhodes wasn’t as big a name as he is today. He was supposed to team up with Damien Sandow and The Bella Twins for a mixed tag team match against Tons of Funk (Tensai and Brodus Clay) and The Funkadactyls (Naomi and Cameron).

The match was nixed from the event due to lack of time. WrestleMania 29 was a one-night show, and WWE decided to cut the contest from the card. Instead, the match took place on the episode of RAW following The Show of Shows.

#3. Hulk Hogan was originally supposed to face Ric Flair in 1992

Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair were originally scripted to face each other for the WWE Championship in 1992. Their match was set to be made official for WrestleMania VIII.

WWE decided to change the match and instead go for two main events on the same night due to various reasons. Hogan wrestled Sid Justice, while Flair faced Randy Savage for the title.

Sid Justice got his match against Hulk Hogan, citing the tensions that started between the two men at that year’s Royal Rumble. The match between the two men at The Show of Shows ended in a disqualification win for Hogan.

#2. Randy Orton and Batista lost their original WWE match in 2014

WrestleMania XXX is remembered for many great matches. The main event of the show saw Daniel Bryan enter the title match and win his first world championship in the company.

The original plan for 'Mania XXX was to have Randy Orton defend his title against Batista. The story was already there, but fans wanted to see Daniel Bryan make it to the top of the mountain.

In the end, Bryan not only found himself in the match after battling Triple H earlier on the show but also won the title against all odds. The originally advertised one-on-one contest between Randy Orton and Batista was changed to a Triple Threat Match hours before the contest.

#1. Roman Reigns and Goldberg didn’t get to throw hands in 2020

The elusive match between Roman Reigns and Goldberg was finally booked for the 2020 edition of The Show of Shows. The stage was set before the COVID pandemic changed plans for the two top men.

Reigns was featured on the poster for the PLE, but things had to be changed as he was at an increased risk for the illness due to being in an immunocompromised state from his previous struggles with leukemia. WWE honored his request to be removed from the match.

Braun Strowman replaced The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 36 and fought Goldberg in a quick match. The then-Universal Champion defeated Da Man in just over two minutes to cement himself as a top champion.

