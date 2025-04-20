4 WWE WrestleMania matches that should've had a stipulation

WWE WrestleMania weekend is here and fans are excited. The Showcase of the Immortals is the biggest wrestling event each and every year. In many ways, this epic two-night weekend is basically a holiday for fans of sports entertainment.

Some of the greatest matches in pro wrestling history have taken place at The Showcase of the Immortals. The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels had classics, and Bret Hart vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin is an all-timer.

With that being said, not everything at WrestleMania has been a hit. Some matches just didn't work; some bouts suffered due to rowdy crowds, dead crowds, injuries, or poor booking.

There have also been times where matches would have been better off if they had a stipulation of some kind. This article will take a look at four times bouts from the biggest event of the year would have benefitted with an added stipulation of some kind.

Below are four WrestleMania matches that should've had a stipulation.

#4. The Usos battling it out last year needed a stipulation

The Usos are one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history. They united in the company over a decade ago and, until less than two years ago, remained well known as a tandem. They did eventually split, however, as part of The Bloodline saga.

Jimmy Uso worked as the heel in the feud and Jey was the babyface. Jimmy helped to cost Jey gold on more than one occasion. The two men then clashed at WWE Wrestlemania 40. Unfortunately, their match was quite underwhelming. For whatever reason, it just didn't click.

The bout could have been significantly improved had the pair been given a Street Fight stipulation or something similar. Neither man's strength is straight up singles matches, so if the two had been able to brawl around the arena, the bout would've been better off.

#3. Triple H vs. Roman Reigns would've been more exciting

Triple H is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer and a legend. Roman Reigns is one of the biggest stars in the industry. The two men battling it out was always bound to be a big deal, especially if it happened at WrestleMania, the biggest show of the year.

The Game and The Big Dog clashed nine years ago at WWE WrestleMania 32. Unfortunately, the crowd was not into this match. At this point, Roman Reigns was being rejected by the audience.

This means a standard match allowed for fans to react negatively or to show disinterest. Had they had a stipulation of some kind that captivated the audience, it may have benefitted the match. Maybe a First Blood Match could have done the trick?

#2. AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura could have used a stipulation

Expand Tweet

AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura are two internationally traveled stars. Both men have been champions in the United States and in Japan. In fact, they both dominated in New Japan Pro Wrestling before coming to WWE.

The Phenomenal One and The King of Strong Style had a dream match at WWE WrestleMania 34. While fans were disappointed with the outcome, which saw Shinsuke Nakamura fail to win the gold, the match was also regarded as a bit of a letdown.

Had the stakes been a bit higher, this perception could be different. For example, they could have had an Iron Man Match or a Submission Match to truly prove who the better pro wrestler was. Instead, it was a normal match and an odd heel turn by Nakamura that just didn't work.

#1. Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 20 needed anything to distract the audience

Expand Tweet

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg are, in many ways, very similar to each other. They were powerhouses that are deceptively quick who rose through the ranks quickly and became World Champions. This meant the two clashing was inevitable.

While the two would renew their rivalry later, the first time Brock Lesnar and Goldberg clashed was at WWE WrestleMania XX. Unfortunately, fans knew both men were leaving the company and rebelled against the bout.

Just like with the Triple H and Roman Reigns match, this bout could have benefited from a stipulation to distract fans. Steve Austin as the guest referee wasn't enough. Instead, they should have battled inside a Steel Cage Match or in a Last Man Standing Match. That intensity would've elevated the bout by a lot.

