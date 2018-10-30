4 WWE Wrestlers who wore a mask inside the ring

Let's take a look at some wrestlers who wore a mask only for a short period of time

Many wrestlers in the WWE wears a mask in the ring. However, usually Luchadors wears a mask owing to their tradition, but it does not mean that other wrestlers don't try and rock the same gimmick.

Currently, there are wrestlers like Rey Mysterio and Sin Cara in the WWE who are wrestling while wearing a mask. Wrestling fans also like their look but do you know that some non-Mexican stars also wore a mask in the WWE?

There are many wrestlers in the WWE that once wore a mask.

Here we take a look at four famous WWE wrestlers who wore a mask for some time.

#4 John Cena

Well it's hard to see him, especially with a mask

John Cena has done many exciting things in the WWE to entertain the fans. From the past few years, he has not been able to give time to the WWE because of his rising Hollywood career. He had done so much for the company and also promised that despite his other works, he would never leave the WWE.

He has a gimmick that fits with the current WWE product, and this is why he is still a big deal. He has feuded with many wrestlers in the past, and The Nexus is one of them.

In 2010, Cena was feuding with The Nexus and at one point he faced the leader Wade Barrett with a stipulation that if Cena loses, he would become a member of The Nexus. Cena then lost the match and then joined the group.

Barrett added another stipulation that if he loses his matches, then Cena would be fired from the company and after some weeks when he faced Randy Orton for the WWE Championship, he lost the match, and as a result, Cena was fired from the company.

After his storyline departure from the company, Cena started wrestling on live events under the name Juan Cena. It is the Spanish translation of his real name, but it was easy to understand who the real man is. He also wore a mask to wrestler but this only happened for a few weeks until Cena was re-hired by the company.

