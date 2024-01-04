40-year-old former WWE Superstar to return after 4637-days and immediately dethrone Logan Paul? Exploring the possibility

Since making his WWE debut, Logan Paul has progressed beyond expectations. Paul proved all his doubters wrong by doing extremely well and feuding against big names. However, his biggest moment in the Stamford-based promotion came when he beat Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship.

Since winning the prestigious championship at Crown Jewel in 2023, The Maverick has yet to defend his title. While he enjoys being champion for now, there is a possibility that a former WWE Superstar could return after 4637 days and look to dethrone Logan Paul. The superstar in question is Chris Masters.

A veteran in WWE, Masters was famous for his time in the promotion between 2005 and 2007. While he did leave the company and subsequently make his return in 2009, his first run with the promotion saw him getting involved in championship pursuits.

Regardless, Masters has not wrestled in WWE since April 2011, when he last participated in a battle royal on WWE RAW. However, he has been active in the independent scene. Hence, given WWE has brought back so many legends, it won't be surprising to see them do the same with Masters. At 40, the former WWE Superstar has a chance to revive his career.

SmackDown Superstar is determined to win gold from Logan Paul

Due to an injury to Rey Mysterio, the luchador was unable to have a rematch with Paul. This led to SmackDown GM Nick Aldis announcing a tournament to find the next No. 1 contender for the United States Championship. After weeks of wrestling action, the tournament finally has found its finalists.

On the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens and Santos Escobar will face each other to determine who will challenge Logan Paul for the title at Royal Rumble 2024. Out of the two, Owens shared his thoughts on facing Paul. The Canadian said that The Maverick in his ring as US Champion is an absolute nightmare. He said:

"It’s not even just about getting more gold, it’s about taking it away from Logan Paul because I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again, him in my ring, in WWE, and as US Champion is an absolute nightmare."

Throughout the tournament, Kevin Owens has done very well to defeat his competition so far. However, before he sets his sights on facing Paul, he must get ready to beat Santos Escobar.