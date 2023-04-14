40-year-old released WWE star must return and assist popular faction take down The Bloodline

The Bloodline is currently the most dominant faction in all of WWE. However, The Usos recently lost the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39 after an iconic run with the titles.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns has been breaking records with his incredible Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign. After his win at WrestleMania 39, it looks like Reigns will go on to hold the title for over 1000 days.

The faction currently consists of four superstars, namely; Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa. There seems to be no other four-man faction in the company that can go toe-to-toe with them.

Meanwhile, Imperium is another top faction on SmackDown that has proven its dominance over the past several months. GUNTHER has been excellent as the Intercontinental Champion, while Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser have supported him equally well in the ring.

WWE could bring back a released superstar who could join Imperium to give The Bloodline a run for their money. The released superstar is none other than Timothy Thatcher.

Thatcher joined WWE NXT in February 2020 and came in as a substitute for Pete Dunne to defend the NXT Tag Team Championships with Matt Riddle. He turned into a great heel on the brand, and many fans believed that he would make it big on the main roster. Unfortunately, he was released from his contract in January 2022.

Before joining WWE, The British Messiah worked on Westside Xtreme Wrestling (wXw) with GUNTHER. The two held the wXw World Tag Team Championship together. Imperium was teasing the induction of Thatcher into the faction for weeks before he was ultimately released.

Triple H could revisit that storyline and bring Timothy Thatcher back if he plans to have an angle between Imperium and The Bloodline. It would be a shame if the two teams don’t have a full-fledged rivalry before the latter implodes.

It could be the perfect way to set up The Bloodline's downfall before GUNTHER goes head-to-head with Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Thatcher is currently signed to Pro Noah Wrestling, where he is a regular feature. He has also appeared on AEW for a match with Bryan Danielson, along with some other promotions. However, it’s the perfect time for The British Messiah to return to the company.

GUNTHER wants to see a rivalry between Imperium and The Bloodline

GUNTHER’s Intercontinental Championship reign has been second to none in the modern era. However, a lot of his work on the SmackDown brand has been overshadowed by Roman Reigns and his cousins.

GUNTHER could lead Imperium to battle against The Bloodline in the coming months. He is all ready to have an angle between the two factions. Speaking to My San Antonio in a recent interview, The Ring General stated that he would agree to an Imperium vs. The Bloodline match.

"Yeah, let's go there. I think what they have going for themselves now with the group is really entertaining. It's one of the best group stories I can recall in a very long time," said GUNTHER.

There isn’t much that should stop WWE from booking a rivalry between the two factions. While there are signs of Reigns’ faction imploding quickly, the creative team should keep them together for a little longer just to have this rivalry take place.

Do you want to see Timothy Thatcher return to WWE to bolster Imperium for a rivalry against The Bloodline? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

