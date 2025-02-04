40-year-old superstar to snap at Elimination Chamber? Exploring potential setup for WrestleMania 41 world title match

Royal Rumble is in the rearview mirror, and now the next major event to look forward to is Elimination Chamber. The show is scheduled to take place in Toronto, Canada, and will feature several of the WWE Universe's favorite superstars. Besides the Chamber match, the event could also see a 40-year-old star finally snap.

The superstar in this scenario is Canada's own Sami Zayn. On RAW, The Underdog from the Underground was on the receiving end of a brutal beatdown at the hands of his now-former best friend, Kevin Owens. This very reason could see him snap at Elimination Chamber and, in turn, set up a huge world title match for WrestleMania 41.

Looking at how things are panning out, there is a chance that WWE will book Cody Rhodes versus Kevin Owens part three in Toronto. In his home country, Sami Zayn can return and take out KO, costing him the match. But his actions may not end there, as he can immediately turn around and attack The American Nightmare.

With three top-tier performers in play, it would be wise for Triple H and his crew to arrange a Triple Threat showdown for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

The outcome of the abovementioned choice will be influenced by Jey Uso, the victor of the 2025 Royal Rumble, as well as the approaching Elimination Chamber match.

CM Punk and John Cena have booked their spots in the Elimination Chamber

Kevin Owens' brutal attack on Sami Zayn came after the latter's qualifying match. The Underdog from the Underground faced off against CM Punk and earned The Best in the World's respect in the process. Unfortunately for Zayn, the match ended in Punk's favor.

Punk joins John Cena in the match, who was announced as a participant earlier last night. There are still four spots to be filled, and so far, two qualifying matches have been announced. The first will see Logan Paul take on Rey Mysterio, and the second features Seth Rollins going up against Finn Balor.

It will be interesting to see who the final six participants will be in the match. After all, the winner will get the honor of headlining WrestleMania.

