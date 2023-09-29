40-year-old WWE star is a bigger deal than The Rock? Social media numbers don't lie!

The Rock blew the roof during his return to WWE SmackDown two weeks ago. His reach is so strong that his return video on YouTube garnered 1.4 million views. However, there is one 'Megastar' that has gone ahead of The Great One.

Without any push, title, or major storyline, LA Knight has become the biggest box-office attraction the company has to offer currently. So much so that WWE was giving out refunds last week when The Megastar could not make it to WWE SmackDown last week at the last minute.

While any video featuring The Rock is bound to go trending, it seems like LA Knight has defeated The Hollywood icon in terms of viewership. The former WWE Champions's return video to WWE SmackDown was published on YouTube 12 days ago and has 1.4 million views. However, a serial commercial featuring LA Knight was posted just 6 days ago and is already on a whopping 1.8 million views.

Expand Tweet

The stars of LA Knight are shining brighter and brighter with every passing minute, hour, and day. Beating The People's Champion in a viewership contest is no small feat.

The Rock could have a great build-up leading to WrestleMania XL, starting at the Elimination Chamber PLE

Recently, The Rock mentioned that if the goal is right, then nothing can stop him from returning to the squared circle. His return to WWE SmackDown strengthened the rumors of his return to the ring.

According to recent reports, The Great One could be back at the Elimination Chamber. The PLE will be live from Perth, Western Australia. The Brahma Bull could make a return at the event to build up a match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

“Adding to the speculation is the fact that WWE was recently sold to Endeavor. There is a strong suggestion the company, which also owns the UFC, wants its first WrestleMania in charge to be an absolute showstopper. As a result, there is talk The Rock might very well wrestle in Perth at the Elimination Chamber in February on his way to WrestleMania to face Reigns two months later.”

This is the first WrestleMania under the reign of Endeavor. As mentioned above, the company will do everything in its power to make sure WrestleMania XL is the biggest event in WWE history. The Rock wrestling at the show (hopefully against Roman Reigns) could make it a bit easier.