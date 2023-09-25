Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins beware: 40-year-old star is at their level, according to WWE!

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are currently the two biggest superstars, not just in WWE, but in the entire wrestling industry. They are both at the stage of their careers where they have a huge say in whatever they do on TV. However, there is now one more superstar who has seemingly climbed up to that level.

Over the past year, LA Knight has become one of the most popular superstars in WWE. His merchandise is currently the highest-selling in the company, and his rising popularity has led him to appear on both RAW and SmackDown regularly, even though he is bound to the blue brand.

All this has happened organically, without any push, title, or major storyline. While many fans love him to death, they still don't count him as one of the top superstars. Well, LA Knight is on the level of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, and we are not lying.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, LA Knight was supposed to come to the aid of John Cena against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in the main event. However, a few hours before the show, he was asked to leave as he tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Dave Meltzer, WWE informed the fans present on SmackDown that LA Knight wasn't going to appear and offered refunds. The company reportedly only announces a no-show if a major star like Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins doesn't show up.

"Normally, WWE will only announce a no-show if it’s a Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins-level wrestler, which tells you how highly they consider Knight. WWE also told media outlets Friday night about Knight, and I can’t recall that being done in the past either."

This shows the status LA Knight has earned with the fans and with the higher-ups in the company. His time as world champion may not be far away.

LA Knight could challenge Roman Reigns soon

A couple of weeks ago, Paul Heyman and LA Knight were in a backstage segment that seemed to plant seeds for the future. There were also rumors of Knight being John Cena's partner at Fastlane to face Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

This could be the start of a story between Roman Reigns and LA Knight. If the rumors of Styles challenging Reigns at Crown Jewel turn out to be true, then the Megastar could challenge the Tribal Chief at the Royal Rumble or soon after.

The company could even pull it long-term and make LA Knight win the Royal Rumble and challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Seeing Knight's popularity and people's connection with his real-life story, it shouldn't surprise anyone if Triple H chooses him as the one to end Roman's reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion instead of Cody Rhodes or The Rock.