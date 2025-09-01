  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Clash In Paris 2025
  • 41-year-old icon to quit WWE after failing to win important match at Clash in Paris? Exploring the possibility

41-year-old icon to quit WWE after failing to win important match at Clash in Paris? Exploring the possibility

By Ishaan Rathi
Published Sep 01, 2025 00:51 GMT
WWE fans disappointed [Image Credits: WWE.com]
WWE fans were disappointed [Image Credits: WWE.com]

WWE Clash in Paris is officially in the books, and the fans have still not stopped talking about it online. The premium live event turned out to be incredible throughout, with several massive spots and swerves that left the WWE Universe abuzz. While the show had some of the biggest names in the industry competing against each other, a marquee singles match between Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch was one of them.

Ad

Lynch had a massive night in Paris, first successfully defending her Women’s Intercontinental Championship, followed by her incredible surprise help to her husband, Seth Rollins, in the main event. Throughout the match between Lynch and Bella, both women went all in to take each other down every opportunity they got.

In one of the biggest dream matches that fans could see, Lynch and Bella delivered an outstanding showdown that will go down as one of the better women’s matches of late. However, there were a few botches that the fans have been talking about. The biggest one came from the WWE Hall of Famer, who tried to deliver a disaster kick from the middle rope, but ended up falling in no woman’s land.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

While this could have just been a missed move, Bella clearly lost track of the match momentarily. After a big loss at WWE Clash in Paris, Nikki Bella could now take a step back from her wrestling career and bid adieu to the fans after making incredible contributions to the women’s wrestling industry.

The legend may feel that she has fallen behind the class of competitors in action now, which could be the reason for her decision. While this is still speculation, fans will now have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars next.

Ad

Nikki Bella was waiting for help at WWE Clash in Paris

While Nikki Bella went to war with Becky Lynch at Clash in Paris, many in the audience and around the world expected Brie Bella to show up, just like old times. While the final moments featured Lynch pinning Bella, an appearance from Brie Bella could have been incredible.

However, fans were disappointed that Brie didn’t return, which Nikki also addressed on X/Twitter later on. The Hall of Famer called her sister a bi**h for not showing up when she needed her.

Ad

While Brie’s return is still awaited, fans eagerly await Nikki's next move.

About the author
Ishaan Rathi

Ishaan Rathi

Twitter icon

Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.

Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications