41-year-old icon to quit WWE after failing to win important match at Clash in Paris? Exploring the possibility

WWE Clash in Paris is officially in the books, and the fans have still not stopped talking about it online. The premium live event turned out to be incredible throughout, with several massive spots and swerves that left the WWE Universe abuzz. While the show had some of the biggest names in the industry competing against each other, a marquee singles match between Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch was one of them.Lynch had a massive night in Paris, first successfully defending her Women’s Intercontinental Championship, followed by her incredible surprise help to her husband, Seth Rollins, in the main event. Throughout the match between Lynch and Bella, both women went all in to take each other down every opportunity they got.In one of the biggest dream matches that fans could see, Lynch and Bella delivered an outstanding showdown that will go down as one of the better women’s matches of late. However, there were a few botches that the fans have been talking about. The biggest one came from the WWE Hall of Famer, who tried to deliver a disaster kick from the middle rope, but ended up falling in no woman’s land.While this could have just been a missed move, Bella clearly lost track of the match momentarily. After a big loss at WWE Clash in Paris, Nikki Bella could now take a step back from her wrestling career and bid adieu to the fans after making incredible contributions to the women’s wrestling industry.The legend may feel that she has fallen behind the class of competitors in action now, which could be the reason for her decision. While this is still speculation, fans will now have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars next.Nikki Bella was waiting for help at WWE Clash in ParisWhile Nikki Bella went to war with Becky Lynch at Clash in Paris, many in the audience and around the world expected Brie Bella to show up, just like old times. While the final moments featured Lynch pinning Bella, an appearance from Brie Bella could have been incredible.However, fans were disappointed that Brie didn’t return, which Nikki also addressed on X/Twitter later on. The Hall of Famer called her sister a bi**h for not showing up when she needed her.Nikki &amp;amp; Brie @NikkiAndBrieLINKlol what a bi**h ;) right Bella Army?! I mean where’s Brie Mode when you need her!!! 😜💋👯‍♀️While Brie’s return is still awaited, fans eagerly await Nikki's next move.