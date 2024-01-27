41-year-old star to join WWE and replace AJ Styles as the leader of The OC? Exploring potential twist

AJ Styles and the rest of The O.C. are not seeing eye-to-eye as of late. The Phenomenal One has seemingly distanced himself from his group ever since he returned with his Lone Wolf gimmick several months ago. Could Styles’ actions lead to The Good Brothers replacing him with a 41-year-old star?

The person in question is none other than Tama Tonga. The former multi-time champion was one of the founding members of the original Bullet Club alongside Finn Balor, Karl Anderson, and Bad Luck Fale. He recently finished up with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Tama was with the Bullet Club when the faction booted Finn Balor and replaced him with AJ Styles nearly 10 years ago. Styles was transitioning from TNA Wrestling to NJPW while Balor was departing the promotion for WWE in the United States.

With Styles growing increasingly distant from the faction, his fellow team members may be forced to bring in Tama Tonga as the new leader. With Royal Rumble 2024 just hours away, who knows we may see the Bullet Club OG show up in a WWE ring.

Did WWE tease a new alliance between AJ Styles and The Bloodline following SmackDown?

AJ Styles and The Bloodline collided on the final SmackDown before the Royal Rumble. The Phenomenal One cost LA Knight his singles match against Solo Sikoa in the main event. Jimmy Uso tried to convince Styles to take out Knight with a steel chair.

Styles took the chair only to hit Jimmy and Solo with it. He tried to assault Randy Orton with it but got hit with an RKO instead. The show ended with Knight taking out Orton with the BFT ahead of their Fatal Four-Way match.

Cathy Kelley caught up with The O.C. after the show. Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Michin left the interview to go check on Styles who was seen chatting with Jimmy Uso. It seems we might see Styles and Roman Reigns working together briefly tomorrow night.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold when Styles, Knight, Orton and Roman share the ring at the Royal Rumble.

